How to change the Google Maps voice on an Android phone or iPhone

caption It’s possible to change the Google Maps voice in the language settings on your phone. source Nick Bastone / Business Insider

If you’re getting a bit tired of the Google Maps voice and want to change things up, or if you need to hear directions in a different language, you’re in luck: it’s easy to change the Google Maps voice on your iPhone or Android.

For example, you may choose to have an English (as in UK) accent, rather than an American one – while those aren’t separate languages, they are both options in the app.

But getting this done isn’t the most intuitive process, and if you don’t know the proper channels, you could end up wandering around your app’s settings for a bit before you figure out.

To help you avoid that, here’s what you need to know to change the way the Google Maps voice sounds on your phone.

How to change the Google Maps voice on an Android phone

Both iPhone and Android users will be able to take advantage of the language-changing feature that’s available in Google Maps. But there are differences in the steps you’ll need to take to get it done.

Here’s how to do it if you have an Android:

1. Open the Google Maps app.

2. Tap the three lines in the corner to open the Menu.

3. Scroll down and select “Settings.”

caption Find Settings in the menu. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

4. Scroll to the bottom of the page and tap “Navigation settings.”

caption Choose Navigation settings. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

5. Tap “Voice Selection.”

caption Tap Voice selection to change your voice settings. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

6. Select the language of the voice you want to hear when Google Maps tells you directions.

caption Select your voice and language. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

If you have an Android, you may also be able to change the voice via your phone’s settings.

To do that, select “Language and Input,” and then “Text-to-speech output.” Then, under “Preferred engine,” make a selection that fits you best.

How to change the Google Maps voice on an iPhone

If you have an iPhone, here’s how to change the language in your Google Maps app:

1. Go to your device’s settings.

2. Tap “General.”

3. Select “Language and Region.”

caption You can change your iPhone language settings in Language & Region. source Will Fischer/Business Insider

4. Select the language you want Google Maps to use.

Keep in mind that this will change the language of your entire phone, likely including all other apps.

