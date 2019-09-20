How to change your Google Play account on any device

caption It’s easy to change your Google Play account, but you’ll have to add another Google account to your device first. source Shutterstock

Google Play allows you to purchase movies, books, and TV shows – and at some point, you may want to add another Google Play account and switch back and forth between them.

You can add another Google Play account and change between your accounts on any device, although what you can access will be limited depending on your device.

While iOS users can access Google Play Movies & TV, Books, and Music on an iPhone or iPad, they will not have access to Google Play Games – which can only be downloaded on Android devices or Chromebooks.

Regardless of your device, you can still add a Google Play account and change between accounts on many Google Play apps. Here’s how to get it done.

How to add another Google Play account to your device

Before you can switch between your Google accounts, you’ll have to first add those additional accounts to your device:

1. Go into your device’s settings.

2. Tap “Accounts,” or “Users and Accounts,” depending on your device, and then tap “Add Account.”

caption Click Add account. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. Select “Google” – you may be asked to re-enter your device’s pin or password at this point.

caption Click on Google. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

4. Sign into your other Google account and follow the steps to add your account.

5. Repeat as necessary, if you have more accounts to add.

How to change your Google Play account

Once you’ve added your other Google accounts to your device, switching between them on Google Play is a simple process.

Here’s what you’ll need to do:

1. Open the Google Play app and tap the three lines in the top-left corner of the screen.

2. You’ll see your name and email address at the top of the menu, and tap the down arrow.

3. Select the account you want to use.

After you’ve added multiple accounts, you’ll also be able to do this via the Google Play website on your computer. Just click on your profile picture in the top-right corner of the screen and select your desired account.

And, if for some reason you don’t want to use the Google apps, you can use a web browser instead.

In that case, go to play.google.com as you would on a computer, then tap the three lines in the top-left corner of the screen. Next, tap “Edit,” located next to your profile picture and name, and select the account you want to use.

