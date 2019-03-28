caption Changing your Google profile picture is an easy process with many potential benefits. source Reuters

You can change your Google profile picture in a few seconds, and it’s worth doing right now if you’re not happy with the current image.

Your Google profile picture pops up on every email you send, when someone emails you, and during Google chat sessions, so make sure you’re satisfied with how it looks.

It’s a good idea to use a professional looking profile picture if you use your email account for work.

Your Google profile picture is going to be seen by a lot of people – nearly everyone with whom you email or chat. It’ll pop up in Google searches, too. Effectively anyone who wants to see your profile picture will be able to, so choose one that you’re comfortable having on very public display.

There are lots of good reasons to change your Google profile image. Maybe you’ve graduated from college and want to switch from the picture of you in your school colors to a more professional look. Maybe your picture featured an ex, and it’s time to move on. Or maybe you initially went with a photo that’s a bit more risqué than you’d like spread across the web.

Changing your Google profile picture can also be a good way to catch the attention of people with whom you have emailed in the past. And as it’s such an easy process, there’s no reason to put off doing it.

How to change a Google profile image in six steps

First, make sure you are signed into your Google account. And for the record, these steps are the same on mobile as on a computer – just note that on a mobile device, the menu may be oriented along the top of a screen, not the side.

1. From the Google homepage, click on the box made up of nine dark little squares found at the top right side of the screen.

caption You’ll find the squares right next to your current picture. source Steven John

2. Click on the top left link which reads “Account,” which will be written under your existing profile picture.

caption Clicking Account will allow you to change your account settings. source Steven John

3. On the next page, click the “Personal Info” link in the menu on the left (or top).

caption Click the Personal Info tab. source Steven John

4. Click on the “PHOTO” section under “Profile.” The whole tab is clickable.

caption Clicking the Photo tab will allow you to change or edit your current photo. source Steven John

5. Add a new image by uploading it from your computer (or phone) or by simply dragging an image onto the new window.

6. Position and crop the photo as desired, then hit the blue “Set as profile photo” box at the bottom left of the window.

caption Clicking “Set as profile photo” will update your photo across all Google apps. source Steven John

And that’s it; your Google profile image has been changed. If you want to see a larger version of the image, scroll to the bottom of the “Personal Info” page and hit the blue words “Go to About me.” On the next page, you’ll the image and the data that others can access.