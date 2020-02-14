How to change your homepage on a Microsoft Edge browser, and set which website loads when you open Edge

caption It’s easy to change your homepage in Microsoft Edge, as well as your New Tab page. source DANIEL CONSTANTE/Shutterstock

To change your homepage on Microsoft Edge, you’ll need to head to your browser’s startup settings.

Your homepage is the website that loads when you open Microsoft Edge, and can be set to any website.

You can also customize your “New Tab” page, which is the website that loads when you open a new tab or window.

There’s no place like home – or your homepage, at least.

You can set a homepage in Microsoft Edge. This is the website your browser will load when it opens for the first time, but not when you open new tabs or windows.

However, you can change your “New Tab” page too. Edge offers you three preset options to choose from, as well as a “Custom” option.

Here’s how to change both your homepage and New Tab page in Microsoft Edge, on a PC or Mac.

How to change your homepage in Microsoft Edge

1. Open Microsoft Edge on your Mac or PC and enter “edge://settings/onStartup” (without the quotes) into your address bar in Edge. Hit Enter or Return on your keyboard to go to that settings page.

2. Click “Open a specific page or pages,” and then “Add a new page.”

caption You can do this multiple times, which will make multiple pages open at startup. source Ross James/Business Insider

3. In the pop-up that appears, type or paste in the URL of the website you want to be your homepage. Then click “Add.”

caption Add a new homepage link. source Ross James/Business Insider

4. Once you’ve done this, click “Appearance” in the left sidebar.

5. On the page that opens, click the switch next to “Show home button” so it turns blue.

6. A box will open where you can enter a URL. Type or paste in the website that you set as your homepage.

caption You’ll have to set your homepage button’s URL here. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

This page is now your browser’s homepage. It’ll load when you open Edge, or when you click the house icon at the top-right of the screen.

However, it won’t load when you open a new tab or window. Here’s how to change that.

How to customize your New Tab page on Microsoft Edge

1. Copy and paste “edge://settings/newTabPage” (without the quotes) into your address bar in Edge. Hit Enter or Return on your keyboard.

2. Select “Customize.”

caption “Customize” should be the only blue button on the page. source Ross James/Business Insider

3. Edge gives you three default layouts; “Focused” will give you a minimalist layout, “Inspirational” will give you the Microsoft picture of the day, and “Informational” will give you a page filled with that day’s news headlines. If none of these options suit you, you can select “Custom.”

caption These options will appear at the right of the screen after clicking “Customize” on the previous page. source Ross James/Business Insider

4. You can’t set a specific website as your New Tab page, unfortunately. Edge only gives you a limited amount of options for this page: you can keep or remove links to your most visited websites, the picture of the day, and the news headlines.

caption Here, you can rearrange your New Tab page. source Ross James/Business Insider

