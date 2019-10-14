How to change the name of your iPhone’s personal hotspot to make it easier to connect your computer

caption You can change your hotspot’s name on an iPhone to make it easier to pick out of a list. source Kārlis Dambrāns/Flickr

To change the hotspot network name on your iPhone, you’ll need to change the name of the iPhone itself.

Changing the hotspot’s name is a great way to make sure you know which network is yours when trying to connect a device to it.

Fast cellular data isn’t just great for working from your iPhone – it can give you the ability to work on your computer pretty much anywhere.

How? Fast mobile internet means your iPhone’s Personal Hotspot feature, which creates a wireless connection to the internet that’s broadcast from your phone, goes lightning fast as well.

Your iPhone’s hotspot network can be handy when you’re stuck in a place with subpar or non-existent Wi-Fi, but want to work on your desktop or laptop computer.

By default, when you turn on your hotspot, its name will just be the name of your phone. To make it easier to find in a list of networks, it’s a good idea to change that name to something you’ll recognize.

Here are the five simple steps to go about changing your iPhone’s Personal Hotspot name.

How to change your hotspot name on an iPhone

1. Open the Settings app.

2. Scroll to and tap “General.”

3. At the very top of the General page, tap “About.”

4. Select “Name,” also at the top of the next tab.

caption The default name is “iPhone.” You might have also taken the name suggested when you set up your phone, which is “[Your Name]’s iPhone.” source Emma Witman/Business Insider

5. Name your iPhone what you’d like, and tap “Done.”

caption Fans of Seinfeld often like to use this reference from the show when naming Wi-Fi and hotspot networks. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

You’re all set – you’ve changed your iPhone’s name, and thus your hotspot’s name. Go forth and show off your mobile hotspot’s name with pride.

It will be publically viewable by other devices, but only accessible with the password displayed in your hotspot settings.

caption Your Personal Hotspot will now have a personal touch to match your iPhone’s new moniker. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

