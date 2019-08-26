How to change the IP address on your iPhone in 2 different ways

caption It’s possible to change the IP address on your iPhone automatically or manually. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

You can change the IP address on your iPhone in two different ways.

If you need to change the IP address on your iPhone but want to keep it assigned automatically, you can tap “Renew Lease” in the Wi-Fi settings.

If there’s a specific IP address you want to use, you can also manually enter a new static IP address in the phone’s Wi-Fi settings.

Like any computer or device connected to the internet, your iPhone has an IP (Internet Protocol) address which tells other computers and websites how to find your phone.

Usually, your IP address is assigned automatically and you shouldn’t need to change it.

But if you’re troubleshooting a serious connectivity issue or you have a specific reason to assign a particular IP address to your iPhone, you can change it.

Here’s how to do it.

How to request a new automatic IP address on your iPhone

If you have a problem connecting to the internet, you can send a request to your router to refresh your iPhone’s IP address. If you don’t need to enter a specific static IP address, this might be all you need.

1. Start the Settings app.

2. Tap “Wi-Fi.”

3. Find the Wi-Fi network you’re currently connected to and tap the “i” at the far right of the screen.

caption Tap the information icon to edit your Wi-Fi settings. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

4. Tap “Renew Lease,” and then in the pop-up window, tap “Renew Lease” again.

caption You can refresh your phone’s IP address by renewing the lease. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

How to manually enter a static IP address on your iPhone

1. Start the Settings app.

2. Tap “Wi-Fi.”

3. Find the Wi-Fi network you’re currently connected to and tap the “i” at the far right of the screen.

4. Tap “Configure IP.”

5. On the Configure IPv4 page, tap “Manual” and then enter the IP address details. When you’re done, tap “Save” to implement the changes to your IP address.

caption If you need to, you can enter a static IP address manually. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

