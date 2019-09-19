How to change the keyboard language on a Mac computer, and switch between different languages with just a click

You can change the keyboard language on a Mac computer by accessing your Mac’s System Preferences menu.

Changing your keyboard language can be incredibly useful if you often write in a language other than your computer’s default language.

If you speak multiple languages, or your native language isn’t the one that came with your Mac, typing on your computer can be frustrating. But you can easily fix this snafu by changing the language of your keyboard.

Just keep in mind that not all keyboard languages are available in all countries or regions. And, depending on the language you select, you may want to buy a keyboard overlay that shows the correct characters.

To change your keyboard’s language, you’ll need to go through your Mac’s system preferences menu. In total, it should only take you a minute or so to complete.

How to change the keyboard language on a Mac

1. Click the Apple logo in the top-left corner of the screen, then select “System Preferences.”

2. Click “Keyboard.”

3. Toggle over to the “Input Sources” tab at the top of the window.

caption Click the plus sign in the “Input Sources” tab. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

4. Click the plus sign at the bottom of the left sidebar and select the language you want to switch over to, then select “Add.”

caption There are dozens of languages to pick from, most of which have different keyboard layouts. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

5. Make sure the box next to “Show Input menu in menu bar” is ticked – when it is, you should see a flag icon appear in the toolbar at the top of your screen.

6. Click the flag icon and select the language your want to use with your keyboard.

caption You’ll be able to select what keyboard language you want to use from the menu bar. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

You can easily toggle back and forth between your different keyboard languages by using that flag icon dropdown at the top of your screen.

