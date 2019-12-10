How to change the keyboard on your Android device, and get new keyboards

- source
- You can change the default keyboard on your Android phone or tablet through the Settings app.
- To get new keyboards, you’ll need to download them from the Google Play Store.
- Android mobile devices are highly customizable, and you can change between keyboards with just a few taps.
Say what you will about the iPhone vs. Android debate, but it can’t be denied that the high customizability of Android devices is a big part of what makes them appealing.
You can customize just about anything on an Android phone or tablet – even the device’s on-screen keyboard.
Read on to learn how to change your keyboard on an Android device.
How to change your keyboard on Android
1. Tap on the Google Play Store app to open it. Search “keyboard” or a related search term, and select the keyboard app you want by tapping on it.
2. Once you’ve made your decision about which keyboard app you want, tap “Install.”
3. Once the download is complete, tap “Open” to open your new keyboard app. Follow its prompts, if there are any, to complete installation.
4. Open your Android mobile device’s Settings app. If you’re not sure where to find it, swipe up on your Home screen and browse the app menu until you find “Settings,” represented by an icon that resembles a gear.
5. In the Settings menu, tap on “General management.”
6. Tap “Language and input.”
7. Tap “Default keyboard.”
8. Tap on the name of the keyboard app you want to use.
That’s all there is to it. If you want to do a test run of your new keyboard, open up one of your messaging apps and say hello to a friend or two!
