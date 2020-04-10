How to change kilometers to miles on your Strava fitness account on desktop or mobile

caption It’s possible to change km to miles on Strava in a few steps. source Strava

You can easily change km to miles on Strava on either a mobile device or computer.

Strava, which tracks your fitness training, can log distance in either kilometers or miles, and you can change the unit of measurement in settings.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Strava is an app that tracks your exercise training, with a social component that allows you to engage with friends who are also training.

The program primarily logs running and bicycling, using its built-in GPS to tell users how far they’ve gone and to showcase stats like average pace. The app has a free version, or a monthly paid version that gives users even more data.

Strava can track distance in either miles or kilometers. Here’s how to change kilometers (km) to miles on Strava.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to change km to miles on Strava on a mobile device

1. Launch the Strava app and log into your account.

2. Select “Profile” at the bottom of the screen.

3. Hit “Settings,” which is represented by the cog wheel at the top right of the screen.

4. Tap on “Units of Measurement” to toggle between miles and kilometers in your training.

caption Select “Units of Measurement.” source Kelly Laffey/Business Insider

How to change km to miles on Strava on a desktop

1. Go to Strava.com and log into your account.

2. Select “Settings,” which is located underneath your profile picture at the top right corner.

3. Select “Display Preferences,” from the menu on the left. Hover over “Units & Measurements” and click on the small pencil that appears to begin editing. Use the dropdown menu to change “kilometers and kilograms” to “miles and pounds.”

caption Select “Units & Measurements” under Display Preferences. source Kelly Laffey/Business Insider

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: