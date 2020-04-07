How to change the language on your Android device to the one you prefer

caption You can change the language on an Android device in a few simple steps. source Clancy Morgan

You can change the language on your Android by navigating through its Settings.

You can choose from over 100 languages available on Android, including variations of specific languages based on regions.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Whether you accidentally selected the wrong language when you were setting up your phone or purchased your device in a foreign country, you can easily change the language on your Android by going into Settings.

With more than 100 languages to choose from, you’ll likely be able to find one that’s suitable for you.

Here’s how to change the language on your Android.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to change the language on Android

1. Open the Settings app on your Android device.

2. Tap “System.”

caption Scroll down to find “System.” source Christina Liao/Business Insider

3. Tap “Languages & input.”

4. Tap “Languages.”

5. Tap “Add a Language.”

6. Select your preferred language from the list by tapping on it. If prompted, select the region for your chosen language.

caption Some languages offer an additional region-specific option. In such instances, after selecting your preferred language, you’ll be brought to a new page with a list of regions to choose from. Select your preferred region by tapping on it. source Christina Liao/Business Insider

7. Press firmly on the two horizontal lines to the right of your preferred language and drag it up to the first spot.

caption Once your preferred language has been added, make it your Android’s default language by pressing firmly on the two horizontal lines and moving it to the top. source Christina Liao/Business Insider

You should automatically see the default language of your phone change. If not, restart your device.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: