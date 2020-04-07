How to change the language on your Android device to the one you prefer

- source
- Clancy Morgan
- You can change the language on your Android by navigating through its Settings.
- You can choose from over 100 languages available on Android, including variations of specific languages based on regions.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Whether you accidentally selected the wrong language when you were setting up your phone or purchased your device in a foreign country, you can easily change the language on your Android by going into Settings.
With more than 100 languages to choose from, you’ll likely be able to find one that’s suitable for you.
Here’s how to change the language on your Android.
Check out the products mentioned in this article:
Samsung Galaxy s10 (From $859.99 at Walmart)
How to change the language on Android
1. Open the Settings app on your Android device.
2. Tap “System.”
- source
- Christina Liao/Business Insider
3. Tap “Languages & input.”
4. Tap “Languages.”
5. Tap “Add a Language.”
6. Select your preferred language from the list by tapping on it. If prompted, select the region for your chosen language.
- source
- Christina Liao/Business Insider
7. Press firmly on the two horizontal lines to the right of your preferred language and drag it up to the first spot.
- source
- Christina Liao/Business Insider
You should automatically see the default language of your phone change. If not, restart your device.
Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:
-
‘Why is my Android slow?’: 3 ways to troubleshoot your Android device if it’s not running efficiently
-
How to change your ringtone on an Android phone, and pick between preset or custom ringtones
-
How to screen record on your Android device using a third-party app
-
How to record a call on your Android device using a third-party app
-
How to recover your deleted WhatsApp messages on your Android device in 2 ways