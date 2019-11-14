How to change the language on your Chromebook, so web pages and menus appear in a different language

caption You can change the language on your Chromebook so web pages and menus are displayed in a different language. source GLENN CHAPMAN/AFP via Getty Images

You can change the language on your Chromebook relatively easily when you know how to access your computer’s settings.

You can either change the language for your computer’s menus, or for web pages.

Here’s how to add a language and change the language on your Chromebook.

Getting a new computer is exciting, but language barriers can quickly turn that excitement into frustration.

If you have a Chromebook, changing the language is a simple enough task, provided you know how to navigate through the computer’s settings.

Here’s everything you need to know to get it done, fast.

How to change the language on your Chromebook

1. Click the time icon, located in the bottom-right corner of your screen.

2. Select the gear icon to access your settings.

caption Click the gear icon. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. Scroll to the bottom of the page and click “Advanced.”

caption Click “Advanced.” source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

4. Under “Languages and Input,” select “Language.”

caption Click “Language.” source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

5. Either locate your language from the list, or if it isn’t listed, click “Add Language,” locate it from the list of languages, and click “Add.”

caption Select your language, then click “Add.” source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

6. Click the three dots next to the language you want to use.

caption Click the three dots to choose how you want to use your selected language. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

7. Select how you want to use the language from the options available.

If you choose to use that language for menus, you’d then select “Display Chrome OS in this language” and then opt to restart your computer and sign in again so that these changes take effect.

If you want to show web pages in your selected language, you’d select “move to the top.” You may also be able to have Google auto-translate web pages by clicking “Offer to translate pages in this language.”

