How to change the language on your Facebook account and news feed

caption You can translate your Facebook account into dozens of languages. source Reuters

Facebook has the ability to display text in more than 100 languages – including some novelty ones like “Pirate English.”

Go to Facebook on your computer, tablet, or smartphone and choose your language.

You can also change your language in the Facebook app on your iOS or Android device.

Visit BusinessInsider.com for more stories.

You may have noticed that Facebook automatically translates posts that are in other languages into English. But what if you want to have your entire Facebook in another language?

Maybe English isn’t your first language, you’ve gone abroad on a cultural exchange, or you’re studying another language and want to improve your skills.

Whatever the reason, you can translate your Facebook into over 100 available languages, from Spanish to French, Chinese to Russian, or even quirky languages like upside-down English or Pirate English.

It’s not entirely clear why you would need these alternative options, but hey, no one’s judging.

If you want to change your language, you can do so in two ways – on the Facebook website or on your mobile Facebook app. Here’s how it works:

How to change the language on your Facebook account using a computer

To change your Facebook language using your computer, go to the “Language Settings” page via this link and jump straight to Step 5 below.

If that isn’t working for you follow the full steps below:

1. Login to your Facebook account at Facebook.com on your computer’s web browser (Safari, Firefox, Chrome, Edge etc.).

2. Tap the downwards facing arrow on the Facebook menu bar, it’s in the top right corner of your screen, next to the question mark.

3. This will open a menu. Near the bottom will be a tab that reads “Settings.” Click on it.

caption Click “Settings.” source Christine Kopaczewski/Business Insider

4. Select the “Language” option on the left of your screen.

caption Select “Language.” source Christine Kopaczewski/Business Insider

5. You’ll now be on the “Language Settings” page. Here, you can change your Facebook language, set the language that posts will be translated into, and select any languages that you don’t want to be translated – this is a great function if you’re bilingual and want to avoid mis-translations of your friend’s posts. To change the Facebook language, click “Edit” on the right side.

caption Click any “Edit” button to edit its respective preference. source Christine Kopaczewski/Business Insider

6. Choose your preferred language from the drop-down menu.

7. Click “Save Changes” to confirm your language.

You can also change the language from your News Feed page:

1. Go to your News Feed (it’s the page where all your friend’s posts appear in a feed).

2. Scroll down until you see a box with a handful of languages on the right side of the screen.

caption The language options box will be on the right of your feed. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

3. You can select one of the visible languages listed in this box and then click “Change Language” in the pop-up box. You can also click the + on the right of the box to open a list of all available languages.

4. Select your desired language from this list to make the change.

caption You can translate Facebook into more than 100 languages. source Christine Kopaczewski/Business Insider

How to change the language on your Facebook account using a mobile device

If you’re using your phone to change your language, you can either go to the Facebook website or, if you have it installed, use the Facebook app.

It you don’t have the app installed, go to Facebook.com on your phone’s web browser and follow these steps:

1. Log into your Facebook account at Facebook.com. Click the menu button in the top right corner (it’s three horizontal lines).

caption Click on the three horizontal lines, also known as the “hamburger menu.” source Christine Kopaczewski/Business Insider

2. Scroll down to the Help & Settings section and select “Language.”

3. Now scroll down and choose your language from the list. You can also use the search bar to speed up the process.

caption Select your language from the list. source Christine Kopaczewski/Business Insider

4. Click on the language you want to use for Facebook and the change will be made.

If you own an iPhone, you can change the language from the Facebook app:

1. Open the Facebook app and make sure you’re signed in.

2. Click the menu icon in the bottom right corner (it’s three horizontal lines).

3. Scroll down and click “Settings & Privacy.” This will open a sub-menu. Select “App Language.”

caption The App will default to your iPhone’s current language, but you can change this manually. source Christine Kopaczewski/Business Insider

4. Your Facebook app language will be set to match your phone language (which you can change in your phone’s settings), but you can also manually select your language from the list on this page. Scroll down or use the search bar to find your language and click it to make the change.

caption If you can’t find your preferred language on the list, you can search for it using the search bar on top. source Christine Kopaczewski/Business Insider

If you own an Android, you can also change the language through your Facebook app:

1. Click the menu icon on the top right of the menu bar (it’s the three horizontal lines).

2. Scroll down and open the “Settings & Privacy” sub menu. Select “Language.”

3. Now choose your language from the list provided. You’ll also have the option to default to your “Device Language,” which can be set in your phone’s settings.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: