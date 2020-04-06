How to change the language of your Hulu programs, or turn on foreign language subtitles

caption It’s easy to change the language of your Hulu audio or subtitles. source Hulu;Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

You can change the language on a Hulu movie or show through the Subtitles and Audio menu, which is available in every version of the app.

You can’t change the language on some Hulu programs, and some shows have specific foreign language versions – take “Westworld” and “Westworld (En Español),” for example.

As a service, Hulu is made and produced primarily in English. This is great for native English speakers, of course, but not so convenient for anyone else.

You can change the language used on Hulu shows and movies by accessing the subtitles and audio menu.

Additionally, Hulu notes that some series may have different show pages if they were fully recorded in multiple languages. For example, “Southpark En Español” has a separate listing from “South Park,” rather than just having a language track.

You can change the language of your Hulu programs using any version of the app. Here’s a guide on how to do it using the desktop version of the app for Mac and PC, or the mobile app for Apple and Android devices.

How to change your Hulu language on desktop

1. Using any internet browser on your Mac or PC, log into Hulu and begin playing the movie or show you’d like to watch.

2. Move your cursor to the bottom-left corner and click on the gear icon.

caption Click the gear icon to show your playback settings. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

3. Click on the subtitles or audio options to change the default language to any available language, or add subtitles.

caption This show offers subtitles in English and Spanish, but only English audio. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

How to change your Hulu language in the mobile app

1. Open Hulu on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device and begin playing the movie or show you’d like to watch.

2. Tap on the screen to reveal options. Tap the gear icon in the top-right corner.

caption Tap the gear icon. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

3. Click on the subtitles or audio options to change the default language. The options will appear in a pop-up, which you can swipe down on to return to your show.

caption The same options will be available here as on desktop. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

