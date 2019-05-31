How to change the language on your iPhone, and separately change the language that Siri speaks and understands

caption You can change the language on your iPhone to a couple dozen different languages and dialects. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

It’s easy to change the language of your iPhone, which will change the language that most menus and many apps display text in.

You can also set up your iPhone to use dictionaries from multiple languages at once, and toggle between them.

You’ll have to change the language that Siri speaks separately.

If you want to communicate in a new language, the iPhone can help you out.

Rather than wrestle with auto-correct when you try to write in a different language, you can simply change the language of your phone, or make your iPhone multilingual.

How to change your iPhone language

To change your iPhone’s basic language, start in the Settings app.

1. Choose “General.”

2. Scroll down until you see “Language & Region.” Tap that tab.

3. On the Language & Region screen, tap “iPhone Language.”

4. Choose the language you want from the list. Several languages include multiple choices – for example, you can choose English (US) or English (UK), which changes some spellings slightly.

5. Tap “Done.” A window will pop up asking you to affirm your language change.

caption Pick the language you want to change your iPhone to and confirm the change. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

6. Your iPhone screen will go black for a few moments while Apple updates your settings. You’ll get a message that your settings are being updated in the language you chose.

Once your settings have been updated, everything on your iPhone will be in the language you chose. You’ll notice different names for some apps, and instructions and functions will all be in your new language. The only thing that won’t change is Siri (see below).

Changing your iPhone language setting can be for navigating different dialects of your native tongue as well. For example, if you need to write with British rather than American English spellings, changing your iPhone’s language setting can give you the appropriate spellchecking dictionary.

How to toggle between languages on your iPhone

If you want to communicate in more than one language, you can add multiple languages to your phone without changing the language of your iPhone.

1. Go to Settings > General.

2. Scroll down until you see Language & Region.

3. On Language & Region screen, tap Add Language.

caption You can add multiple languages to your iPhone. source Laura McCamy/Business Insider

4. Choose the language you want from the menu. You can add more than one language.

After you add multiple languages, your apps and instructions will appear in your default language, but you can dictate and use spell check in other languages. Your keyboard will toggle between your chosen languages. Simply tap the globe icon on your keyboard to change the keyboard language.

caption By holding down the globe icon on your keyboard, you can change the language you’re typing in. source Laura McCamy/Business Insider

When you have multiple languages on your phone, you have another option for changing the base language of your iPhone.

1. In the Language & Region menu, tap Edit in the upper right hand corner.

2. Tap and hold the three-bar icon next to the language you want to make primary.

3. Hold the three-bar icon and drag the language to the top of your list.

4. You’ll get a pop-up asking you to confirm the language change and your phone will update your settings.

caption Drag your preferred primary language to the top of the list, and confirm the change. source Laura McCamy/Business Insider

How to change Siri’s language

When you change the language on your iPhone, Siri’s language doesn’t change. But you can change Siri to speak and understand a different language. Siri’s language doesn’t have to match the language settings of your phone.

To change Siri, go to Settings > “Siri & Search.”

1. In the ASK SIRI menu, tap “Language. “

2. Choose a language and dialect for Siri from the list.

3. Once you have chosen the language, you can tap Siri Voice to choose a male or female voice (the default is male).

Once you have changed Siri’s language, your Siri command will change as well. For example, instead of “Hey Siri” in English, you’ll wake Siri up with “Dis Siri” in French.

caption You can change the language that Siri speaks in and responds to. source Laura McCamy/Business Insider

