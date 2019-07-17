How to change the language and ‘region’ on your Mac, for multilingual users and those living abroad

caption There are dozens of languages you can change your Mac to. source Apple

You can easily change the language on your Mac from your computer’s System Preferences menu.

Your Mac allows you to change your primary language, or just add more languages as “secondary” languages.

After inputting a new language, restart your Mac to enable it.

Some languages, however, are not fully supported by apps within macOS.

When you first buy a brand new Mac computer, the language and region is already set to the country you bought it in – in the US, this is going to be US English.

If you’re moving to a new country, or would just like to change or add a language to your Mac for any number of reasons, you can do so through your computer’s settings.

Note, however, that apps within macOS will not support every language.

How to change or add a language on Mac

1. First, open System Preferences and navigate to Language & Region – the icon displaying a blue flag with a globe inside.

caption Find “Language & Region” in System Preferences. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

2. On the menu on the left side, find the “+” button.

caption To add a language, click the “+” button. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

3. Scroll through the list to find the language you wish to add to your Mac.

4. After you’ve selected a language to add, a drop-down menu will ask if you’d like to make it the primary language on your Mac. If so, click it.

caption Click on the name of the language you just added to make it the primary. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

5. Next, a pop-up will ask if you’d like the add the language’s “Input source” – the keyboard. If so, click “Add Input Source” or “Not Now.”

caption To add the keyboard for the language you selected, click “Add input source.” source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

6. To add another language, just click the “+” again and follow the above steps.

How to change the region on your Mac

If you bought your Mac in the United States, but plan to move abroad, you can change the region using System Preferences.

1. Go to System Preferences > Languages & Region.

2. In the right menu, find “Region” and click the two blue arrows.

caption Under “Region” select the continent, then country. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

3. In the drop-down menu, select the continent, then country.

4. This will change the time zone, calendar, and temperature format of your Mac.

