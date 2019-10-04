How to change the language on a Samsung Galaxy S10, and choose among regional variations

caption To change the language on your Galaxy S10, go into the General Management menu. source Henry Nicholls/Reuters

You can change the language on your Samsung Galaxy S10 between about a dozen different languages, and even more regional variations.

When you change the language on your Galaxy S10, the entire phone (including many third-party apps) will use that language.

You can choose a language in the Settings app, in the “General Management” section.

After you change your Galaxy S10’s language, you can quickly switch languages later through the Language settings page.

Your Samsung Galaxy S10 supports close to a dozen languages. In addition to English, you can use it in Spanish, French, German, Korean, Chinese, and more.

Once you’ve set a new language, all of the screens, menus, and dialog boxes on your phone will appear in the selected language. Many third-party apps will change, too.

You can add multiple languages to your Galaxy S10, and switch among them easily.

How to change the language on the Samsung Galaxy S10 for the first time

1. Start the Settings app.

2. Tap “General Management.”

caption The language settings are in the General Management section. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

3. Tap “Language and input.”

4. Tap “Language.”

caption The first time you use this feature, the only available language will be English. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

5. If this is your first time changing the language on your phone, you should see only an entry for English, and the option to add a language. Tap “Add language.”

6. Tap the language you want to add to your phone. You’ll now see all the regional variations that are available – for example, English (US) and English (UK).

7. Tap the desired region.

caption Choose the desired language and regional variation. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

8. In the pop-up window at the bottom of the screen, tap “Set as default.”

The phone has now been set to the new language, and you should see all the text change accordingly.

How to change the language on the Samsung Galaxy S10 after adding languages

Once you’ve added a language to the Galaxy S10, you don’t need to “add” it again – you can simply select it from the list of default languages on the Language page.

1. Start the Settings app.

2. Tap “General Management.”

3. Tap “Language and input.”

4. Tap “Language.”

5. Find the language you want to use and drag it to the top of the list using the arrows on the right edge of the screen.

6. Tap “Apply.” (The Apply button will be in whatever the current language is.)

caption Drag the language you want to use to the top of the list and then tap “Apply.” source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

