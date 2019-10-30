How to change the language on your Windows 10 device

caption It’s easy to change the language on Windows 10 for your entire system. source Shutterstock

You can change the language on a Windows 10 device at any time in just a few steps.

You may need to change the language on Windows 10 if you chose the wrong one during initial setup or you’re using a device that has already been configured.

Once you change the language in Windows 10 with these steps, it will be reflected across the entire system, from your sign-in screen to the File Explorer, to the websites you visit.

If you buy a brand new PC, you’ll be prompted during initial set-up to choose your default language.

Whether you accidentally chose the wrong language, simply want to change it to a different one, or your machine was already configured for you, it’s possible to change your language on Windows 10 at any time.

It should be noted that changing the default language in Windows 10 will mean the newly selected language will be everywhere on your computer, in its own settings and on the internet.

Here’s how to do it.

How to change your language on Windows 10

1. Click on the Windows start menu and type “Settings,” selecting the top option that appears in the search result.

2. In the Settings app, click on “Time & Language,” then click on “Language.”

caption Click on Time & Language in Windows Settings. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

3. Under “Preferred Languages,” click on “Add a preferred language” and begin typing the name of the language you wish to use on your computer.

caption Add your language. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

4. Once you’ve found your preferred language, click “Next” to install the language pack on your computer.

caption Choose your language and click Next. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

5. On the “Install language features” screen, make sure to check the “Set as my display language” option just under the selected language. Check the “Install language pack” option as well.

6. Click “Install” when finished and the pack will begin to download.

caption Install your language. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

7. When finished, you will be prompted to sign out of your Windows 10 account. Do so, then sign back in to see your new language displayed.

