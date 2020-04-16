How to change your LinkedIn banner to personalize your profile

By
Business Insider
-

You can change your LinkedIn banner to give a personal touch to your profile.

You can change your LinkedIn banner to give a personal touch to your profile.
Shutterstock

LinkedIn allows you to customize your profile so that employers and other contacts can see you at your most professional.

One of the things you might want to change is the banner that appears at the top of your LinkedIn profile. This banner is visible to anyone who views your profile, so it’s in your best interest to have a banner that looks appealing to potential employers.

Here’s how to change your LinkedIn banner.

How to change your LinkedIn banner

Your LinkedIn banner is visible on your LinkedIn profile, appearing as a sort of header for your profile. To change the banner, you’ll have to upload a new image into the header. Before you get started, make sure you know what image you want to use as your header, and save it on your computer in a location that is easy to find.

1. From your LinkedIn home page, click on your name or profile icon.

Click on your name or profile icon.

Click on your name or profile icon.
Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

2. Click on the pencil icon located in the same line as “Add profile section.”

Click

Click "Add profile section."
Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

3. Click on the pencil icon located in the upper right corner of the pop-up window.

Click on the pencil icon.

Click on the pencil icon.
Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

4. Click on the image you want to use as your LinkedIn banner and click “Open.”

Choose the image you want as your LinkedIn banner.

Choose the image you want as your LinkedIn banner.
Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

5. Adjust the banner’s settings to your liking. Once you are satisfied, click “Apply.”

Adjust image according to your preference.

Adjust image according to your preference.
Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

6. Click “Save” to save your changes and finalize your new banner.

