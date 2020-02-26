How to change your location settings on Google Chrome to adjust or disable location-tracking

caption You can change your location settings in Google Chrome for greater privacy. source Jeramey Lende/Shutterstock

You can change your location settings on Google Chrome on your computer, mobile phone, or tablet.

Google Chrome uses your location to help you find businesses or places near you, such as restaurants or stores.

You can choose to allow Google Chrome to access your location while using the app, never access your location, or only access your location when you approve it manually.

You might be concerned – understandably – about privacy when it comes to your devices and sharing your location.

However, when it comes to finding a business or restaurant when you need it most, location-sharing can be a very clutch feature to enable on Google Chrome.

Fortunately, in Chrome you can customize your location sharing options, including the option to manually approve or deny every time a website or app wants to access your location.

Here’s how to customize your location settings in Chrome on desktop or in the Chrome app.

How to change your location settings on Google Chrome on your computer

1. Open Google Chrome on your Mac or PC.

2. Click the three dots in the top-right corner of your screen and then select “Settings” from the dropdown menu.

caption You can also enter the URL, “chrome://settings” for quick and easy access to the browser’s settings. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

3. Click “Advanced” in the left hand menu and then select “Privacy and security.”

caption Chrome’s advanced Privacy and Security settings. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

4. Click on “Site Settings.”

caption Select “Site Settings.” source Emma Witman/Business Insider

5. Click “Location.”

caption Select the “Location” tab. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

6. Click the toggle next to “Ask before accessing (recommended)” to switch to “Blocked,” which will block all websites from accessing your location. When “Ask before accessing” is enabled the toggle will turn blue; when “Blocked” is enabled the toggle will turn gray.

caption You can also modify site-specific settings in the Location page. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

How to change your location settings on Google Chrome on your Android

1. Open the Chrome app on your Android device.

2. Tap the three dots in the top-right corner and select “Settings” from the menu.

caption Tap “Settings.” source Emma Witman/Business Insider

3. Scroll and tap “Site settings” and then “Location.”

caption Select “Site Settings” from the menu. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

4. Toggle Location to “Blocked” or “Ask before allowing sites to know your location.”

caption You can make exceptions for location tracking in Chrome as needed, such as if you want to track a package, or find nearby showtimes. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

How to change your location settings on Google Chrome on your iPhone or iPad

1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad.

2. Scroll down and tap “Chrome.”

caption Tap the “Chrome” tab. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

3. Tap “Location.”

caption Select “Location.” source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

4. Select either “Never,” “Ask Next Time,” or “While Using the App.”

caption Select your location sharing preference. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

