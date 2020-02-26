How to change your location settings on Google Chrome to adjust or disable location-tracking

You can change your location settings in Google Chrome for greater privacy.

You can change your location settings in Google Chrome for greater privacy.
Jeramey Lende/Shutterstock
  • You can change your location settings on Google Chrome on your computer, mobile phone, or tablet.
  • Google Chrome uses your location to help you find businesses or places near you, such as restaurants or stores.
  • You can choose to allow Google Chrome to access your location while using the app, never access your location, or only access your location when you approve it manually.
You might be concerned – understandably – about privacy when it comes to your devices and sharing your location.

However, when it comes to finding a business or restaurant when you need it most, location-sharing can be a very clutch feature to enable on Google Chrome.

Fortunately, in Chrome you can customize your location sharing options, including the option to manually approve or deny every time a website or app wants to access your location.

Here’s how to customize your location settings in Chrome on desktop or in the Chrome app.

How to change your location settings on Google Chrome on your computer

1. Open Google Chrome on your Mac or PC.

2. Click the three dots in the top-right corner of your screen and then select “Settings” from the dropdown menu.

You can also enter the URL,

You can also enter the URL, “chrome://settings” for quick and easy access to the browser’s settings.
Emma Witman/Business Insider

3. Click “Advanced” in the left hand menu and then select “Privacy and security.”

Chrome's advanced Privacy and Security settings.

Chrome’s advanced Privacy and Security settings.
Emma Witman/Business Insider

4. Click on “Site Settings.”

Select

Select “Site Settings.”
Emma Witman/Business Insider

5. Click “Location.”

Select the

Select the “Location” tab.
Emma Witman/Business Insider

6. Click the toggle next to “Ask before accessing (recommended)” to switch to “Blocked,” which will block all websites from accessing your location. When “Ask before accessing” is enabled the toggle will turn blue; when “Blocked” is enabled the toggle will turn gray.

You can also modify site-specific settings in the Location page.

You can also modify site-specific settings in the Location page.
Emma Witman/Business Insider

How to change your location settings on Google Chrome on your Android

1. Open the Chrome app on your Android device.

2. Tap the three dots in the top-right corner and select “Settings” from the menu.

Tap

Tap “Settings.”
Emma Witman/Business Insider

3. Scroll and tap “Site settings” and then “Location.”

Select

Select “Site Settings” from the menu.
Emma Witman/Business Insider

4. Toggle Location to “Blocked” or “Ask before allowing sites to know your location.”

You can make exceptions for location tracking in Chrome as needed, such as if you want to track a package, or find nearby showtimes.

You can make exceptions for location tracking in Chrome as needed, such as if you want to track a package, or find nearby showtimes.
Emma Witman/Business Insider

How to change your location settings on Google Chrome on your iPhone or iPad

1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad.

2. Scroll down and tap “Chrome.”

Tap the

Tap the “Chrome” tab.
Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

3. Tap “Location.”

Select

Select “Location.”
Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

4. Select either “Never,” “Ask Next Time,” or “While Using the App.”

Select your location sharing preference.

Select your location sharing preference.
Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

