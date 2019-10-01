How to change the lock screen on your Mac computer to a custom image

caption It’s possible to change the lock screen on your Mac computer through your Finder. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

You can change the lock screen on your Mac computer to a custom image, as long as it’s a PNG file.

However, if you want to change your desktop background after, it will replace your custom lock screen.

Here’s what you need to know to change your lock screen wallpaper on a Mac.

Customizing the various features on a Mac computer can be a fun way to make it feel more like your own.

You can change the desktop background or user icons – and the lock screen wallpaper – so when you go to log into your Mac, you automatically know it belongs to you.

This can be handy, especially if you live or work in a place where multiple people use the same kind of Mac.

Here’s how to do it.

How to change the lock screen on a Mac computer

Assuming you already have an image in mind – and that it’s formatted as a PNG file – here’s how to get this done:

1. Open your image using Preview – if that isn’t your default viewer, simply right-click the image and select “Open with” and then “Preview.”

2. Rename the image as “com.apple.desktop.admin” by double clicking the name at the top of the Preview window.

3. Open the Finder in the dock at the bottom of your screen.

4. In the top toolbar, select “Go” and then “Go to Folder.”

caption Click on Go to Folder. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

5. Enter “/Library/Caches” in the pop-up window that appears and click “Go.”

caption Navigate to your Caches library. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

6. Drag your image onto the image or folder labeled “com.apple.desktop.admin.png” and click “Replace.”

You’ll see your new lock screen image the next time you log into your Mac after a restart or shut down.

Keep in mind that if you change your desktop background in the future, it will replace your lock screen image with a blurred version of your desktop.

