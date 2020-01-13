How to change your name on Yelp in 3 steps, or add a nickname to your profile

To change your name on Yelp, simply navigate to your account settings.

Yelp is a business directory and is a common website for finding information on local businesses.

When you sign up for a Yelp account, you have the option to customize your Yelp profile, including your profile picture, location, and display name.

So, if you’ve recently changed your first or last name and need to change it on Yelp, or you simply want to add a nickname to your profile, here’s how to do it.

How to change your name on Yelp

1. On your PC or Mac computer open up your web browser and head to Yelp and log into your account.

2. After you log into your account, click on your profile picture located in the top-right corner of the screen, and a dropdown menu will appear. Click “Account Settings.”

3. In “Account Settings,” under your profile picture in the “Profile” section, enter the new name that you wish to use. Then, scroll down to the bottom of the page and hit “Save.”

How to add a nickname on Yelp

1. On your PC or Mac computer open up your web browser and head to Yelp and log into your account.

2. After you log into your account, click on your profile picture located in the top-right corner of the screen, and a dropdown menu will appear. Click “Account Settings.”

3. In “Account Settings,” under your profile picture in the “Profile” section, look for the “Nickname” box and enter the nickname that you wish to use. Then, scroll down to the bottom of the page and hit “Save.” Your nickname will appear in between your first and last name on your profile.

