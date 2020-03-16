How to change your payment method on Netflix using a computer or mobile device

- source
Whenever you get a new credit card or change your billing address, it is important to update your payment preferences for subscriptions.
Changing your payment method for Netflix, the popular digital streaming service, is easy and can be done in just a few steps using your preferred browser on a desktop computer or mobile device.
Whether you want to update your credit card’s information or use an entirely new one for your account, follow the steps below.
How to change your Netflix payment method
1. Launch your preferred browser on your Mac or PC, or a mobile browser, and go to http://www.netflix.com. Sign in if you haven’t already, and then select your user profile.
2. Click on your icon photo in the top-right.
3. From the dropdown menu, select “Account.”
4. Under the “Membership & Billing” submenu, select “Manage payment info” on the right.
5. To edit information for an existing credit card, select “Edit” to the right of the card’s information.
6. Enter your credit card’s updated information in the text boxes, and then, at the bottom, select “Save.”
7. To add a backup payment method, select “Add another payment method.”
8. Select whether the new payment form is a credit or debit card, or connect your Paypal account.
9. Follow the prompts, and then select “Save” at the bottom of your screen.
