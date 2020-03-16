How to change your Netflix plan to the subscription that best suits your budget and viewing habits

- source
- You can easily change your Netflix plan should you realize that your current subscription plan is no longer suitable for your needs.
- Netflix currently offers three subscription options: Basic, Standard, and Premium.
When you first sign up for a Netflix account, you are required to select a subscription plan.
The Basic plan is the least expensive but offers the fewest perks; the Premium plan is the most expensive but has the highest resolution and greatest number of viewers allowed at a time; and the Standard plan falls between the two.
Over time, however, you might realize that you use Netflix differently than you expected when you initially selected your plan. Fortunately, it’s easy to change your Netflix plan to the subscription that fits your budget and viewing habits. Here’s how.
How to change your Netflix plan
1. Open Netflix on a PC or Mac and log in to your account, if prompted.
2. Click on your profile.
3. In the upper right corner of your screen, hover your cursor over your profile icon to open a drop-down menu. On the drop-down menu, click “Account.”
4. On the next page, you will see your account information. Your current Netflix plan will appear in the section labeled “Plan Details” as either Basic, Standard, or Premium, depending on what your current plan is. Click on “Change plan” to the right of your current plan.
5. Click on the plan you would like to switch to, and then click “Continue.”
6. Click “Confirm Change.”
Your Netflix plan will change on the first day of your next billing cycle.
