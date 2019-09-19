How to change notification sounds for the built-in apps on your iPhone, or enable notification sounds for third-party apps

caption It’s easy to change the notification sounds for the built-in apps on your iPhone. source Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

You can change the notification sound on your iPhone for phone calls, text messages, emails, calendar alerts, and more.

You can also enable notification sounds for all of your third-party apps – but you will only be able to use the default iPhone notification sound for these apps.

If you’ve ever been in a public place and heard the distinctive trill of an iPhone ringtone, looked down at your phone and realized the call wasn’t for you – you’re not alone.

But it doesn’t have to be that way. Apple allows its iPhone users to customize notification sounds, from phone calls, text messages, and even calendar reminders – so next time you’ll know when to pick up your phone.

Default notification sounds for Apple’s built-in iOS apps can be changed regardless of what iOS version you have, and can be done in a few easy steps.

Here’s how to do it.

How to change notification sounds on an iPhone

1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

2. Scroll down the Settings menu to find Sounds & Haptics. Select it.

caption Tap Sounds & Haptics. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

3. Under the sub-menu Sounds and Vibration Patterns, select the type of notification you want to change the sound for – let’s use Text Tone as an example.

caption Change the notification sound under Sounds and Vibration Patterns. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

4. You can select from dozens of different sounds. To hear the sound, tap on it.

caption Select a new notification sound. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

5. Once you’ve tapped on a sound, a blue check mark will appear on the left designating your selection – so make sure you’ve selected the sound you want before tapping Back.

6. To change the notification for ringtone, voicemail, calendar alerts, reminder alerts, and AirDrop, repeat the steps above.

How to enable notification sounds for other apps on an iPhone

1. Open Settings.

2. Scroll to find Notifications. Select it.

3. Under the sub-menu Notification Style, select the app you wish to enable notifications for – we’ll use Find Friends as an example.

caption Select the app you want to enable notification sounds for. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

4. To allow notifications, tap the button to turn it green.

caption Tap to allow notifications. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

5. A list will appear and notification sounds will be turned on by default. However, you won’t be able to change the notification sound for third-party apps – you will just hear the default iPhone notification sound.

caption Notification sounds are now enabled. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

How to disable notification sounds for other apps on an iPhone

1. Open Settings.

2. Click on Notifications.

3. Under the sub-menu Notification Style, select the app you wish to disable notification sounds for.

4. To turn off notification sounds, tap the green icon until it turns white. You will still receive notifications from this app, but will no longer hear the notification sound.

