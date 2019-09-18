How to change the owner of a Google Doc by adjusting its sharing settings on your computer

You can change the owner of any Google Doc in just a few steps.

You can change the owner of any Google Doc in just a few steps.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Google Docs allows you to easily collaborate with people on projects.

But sometimes circumstances change, and a document that you were the lead on needs to be transferred to someone else, or it makes more sense for another person to take ownership of it.

That’s when it’s time to change the owner. Here’s how:

How to change the owner of a Google Doc

This should be a quick process if you know the document you want to transfer ownership for, and have already shared the document with the intended new owner.

Just keep in mind that this process can only be completed on a computer, not via the Android or iPhone apps.

Here’s how to get it done:

1. Open the document you want to change the ownership of by going into docs.google.com or drive.google.com.

2. Click the blue share button in the top-right corner of the screen.

Click on Share in the top right corner.

Click on Share in the top right corner.
Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. If you haven’t already shared the document with the person you want to be the new owner of the document, enter their name or email address in the share window and click “Done” and reopen the share pop-up, if necessary.

4. Click “Advanced,” located in the bottom-right corner of the share pop-up.

Click on Advanced.

Click on Advanced.
Devon Delfino/Business Insider

5. Next to the name of the person you want to set as the new document owner, click the down carrot.

Select the down arrow next to the pencil icon.

Select the down arrow next to the pencil icon.
Devon Delfino/Business Insider

6. Click “Is Owner” then click “Done.”

Change the person's sharing settings to

Change the person's sharing settings to "Is Owner."
Devon Delfino/Business Insider

7. Confirm your choice by clicking “Yes” on the “Are you sure?” screen.

After that, you won’t be able to change the ownership of the document and it will be in the control of whoever is the new owner. You should still be able to edit it, however, unless they revoke your access to the document.

