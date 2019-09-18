How to change the owner of a Google Doc by adjusting its sharing settings on your computer

caption You can change the owner of any Google Doc in just a few steps. source Mark Wilson/Getty Images

It’s easy to change the owner of a Google Doc by sharing the document with them and adjusting the settings to transfer ownership.

You can only change the owner of a Google Doc on a computer – the option isn’t available on the mobile app version of Google Docs.

Here’s what you’ll need to do to change the owner of a Google Doc.

Google Docs allows you to easily collaborate with people on projects.

But sometimes circumstances change, and a document that you were the lead on needs to be transferred to someone else, or it makes more sense for another person to take ownership of it.

That’s when it’s time to change the owner. Here’s how:

How to change the owner of a Google Doc

This should be a quick process if you know the document you want to transfer ownership for, and have already shared the document with the intended new owner.

Just keep in mind that this process can only be completed on a computer, not via the Android or iPhone apps.

Here’s how to get it done:

1. Open the document you want to change the ownership of by going into docs.google.com or drive.google.com.

2. Click the blue share button in the top-right corner of the screen.

caption Click on Share in the top right corner. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. If you haven’t already shared the document with the person you want to be the new owner of the document, enter their name or email address in the share window and click “Done” and reopen the share pop-up, if necessary.

4. Click “Advanced,” located in the bottom-right corner of the share pop-up.

caption Click on Advanced. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

5. Next to the name of the person you want to set as the new document owner, click the down carrot.

caption Select the down arrow next to the pencil icon. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

6. Click “Is Owner” then click “Done.”

caption Change the person’s sharing settings to “Is Owner.” source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

7. Confirm your choice by clicking “Yes” on the “Are you sure?” screen.

After that, you won’t be able to change the ownership of the document and it will be in the control of whoever is the new owner. You should still be able to edit it, however, unless they revoke your access to the document.

