How to change your Apple ID and device passwords on an iPhone, and better protect your device

caption You can change all of your iPhone’s passwords via the Settings app. source Hollis Johnson

Your iPhone identity can be protected with two important passwords: one for your Apple ID account, and another password or passcode to unlock your phone.

You can change both passwords from the Settings app on your iPhone.

You can balance convenience against security by using a short passcode or a longer, more complex password to unlock your phone.

Despite the popularity of biometric security like Face ID and Touch ID, the reality is that passwords and passcodes aren’t going anywhere anytime soon – we’ll still be unlocking apps, services, and devices with secret codes for the foreseeable future.

Your iPhone probably has at least two passwords (or passcodes) that you regularly use: your Apple ID, which gives you access to services like iCloud, Find My iPhone, and the iTunes store; and the optional password or passcode which keeps your device locked when you’re not using it. Most people use a 4- or 6-digit numeric passcode to lock their phone for convenience, but you can optionally enter a longer numeric passcode or a full alphanumeric password if you prefer.

You can change both the Apple ID password and the iPhone’s passcode at any time from your iPhone.

How to change your Apple ID password on an iPhone

1. Open the Settings app.

2. Tap your name at the top of the screen and then tap “Password & Security.”

caption Your Apple ID can be changed from the Settings app. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

3. Tap “Change Password.”

caption The “Password & Security” settings let you change your Apple ID password, as well as configure two-factor authentication. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

4. Enter your phone’s passcode (or, if you aren’t using a passcode on your phone, your iPhone will ask you to enter your current Apple ID password).

5. Enter the new password and confirm it by entering it a second time.

6. Tap “Change.”

How to set or change your iPhone’s password or passcode

1. Open the Settings app.

2. Depending upon which model iPhone you have, tap “Face ID & Passcode” (for iPhone X or later), “Touch ID & Passcode” (for iPhones 5s and later) or “Passcode” (for the iPhone 5 or older).

3. If your iPhone asks for it, enter your current password or passcode.

4. Tap “Change Passcode” and enter your current passcode again. If you are not currently using a password or passcode, tap “Turn Passcode On” instead.

caption Using a passcode is a simple and sensible precaution that protects your phone from prying eyes. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

5. If you don’t want to use the default 6-digit number, tap “Passcode Options” and choose the kind of passcode you want to use: an alphanumeric password, a 4-digit number, or a custom number of any length.

caption You can create a short, convenient (but less secure) passcode, or a more cumbersome but safer one. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

6. Enter the new passcode or password and then enter it again to confirm.

