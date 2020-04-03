How to change your payment method on Uber in 5 simple steps

caption You can easily change your payment method on Uber to the one you prefer. source Creative Lab / Shutterstock.com

You’ll need to know your new payment information details: If it’s a credit card, you’ll need both the card number and your CVV number, located on the back.

There’s also an option for you to use the scanning method of your credit or debit card instead of manually entering your card information.

Here’s what else you need to know about changing your payment method on Uber.

Keeping your rideshare payment information up-to-date is vital if you want to avoid the inconvenience when you need to use the service.

Maybe you want to have different payment options when you grab a ride. Maybe you got a new credit card that earns you cashback, and you want to take advantage of that.

Whatever the reason, changing your payment method on the Uber app is a simple process that takes only a couple minutes to complete. If you’re adding a credit or debit card, you can use the scanning tool to add them to your account even faster by using your phone’s camera to capture the details.

Here’s how to change your payment method on Uber, either by manually entering the information or scanning a debit or credit card.

How to change your payment method on Uber

1. Go into the menu by selecting the three stacked lines in the top-left corner and select “Payment” or “Wallet” on an iPhone or Android.

caption Select “Payment.” source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

2. Tap “Add Payment Method” on an Android or “Add payment method or redeem gift card” on an iPhone.

caption Tap “Add Payment Method.” source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. Select the desired payment method.

caption Select the payment method you want. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

4. Enter your information as instructed – if adding a credit or debit card, you have the option to scan it by tapping the camera icon located to the right of the column that reads “Card Number.”

caption Enter card details. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

If scanning, you’ll need to give Uber camera access, then follow the on-screen instructions to capture your card’s information.

caption You can also scan your card. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

5. Tap “Next” (Android) or “Save” (iPhone) when ready.

