How to change your phone number on Facebook, or remove it entirely

- source
- Reuters
- You can easily change a phone number in Facebook if your number connected to the platform has become outdated, or if you want to remove it entirely.
- Providing a phone number is optional, but you can change stored phone numbers in Facebook at any time.
- Facebook uses phone numbers as an extra layer of security in verifying identity, as a way to reset a password, and to connect users to people they may know.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Facebook asks for a user’s phone number for a variety of reasons.
A phone number can be used to reset a forgotten password; to suggest people you may know so that you can connect with them on Facebook; and to keep the Facebook account safe with two-factor authentication and text alerts for potentially unauthorized logins.
You can easily change a phone number in Facebook through the platform’s “Settings” should you need to. Here’s how.
Check out the products mentioned in this article:
MacBook Pro (From $1,299.99 at Best Buy)
Lenovo IdeaPad 130 (From $299.99 at Best Buy)
How to change phone number in Facebook
1. Log into Facebook on a PC or Mac, click on the arrow in the top-right corner of your home page, and select “Settings.”
2. Select “Mobile” on the left side.
- source
- Kelly Laffey/Business Insider
3. If your account isn’t connected to a phone number, you can select “+ Add a Phone” to enter a number. If you’ve already entered a phone number, click “+ Add another mobile phone number” to add a new one.
4. Enter your number, and select if you’d like Facebook to confirm the number with a text message or with a call. Click “Continue.”
- source
- Kelly Laffey/Business Insider
5. Enter the confirmation code you receive from Facebook and click “Confirm.”
6. You can remove a phone number on Facebook by clicking the “Remove” button below the number that you want to delete.
Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:
-
How to delete your Facebook account on an iPhone using the Facebook mobile app
-
How to link your Facebook and Instagram accounts, so you can publish Instagram posts directly to Facebook
-
‘Why don’t I have Facebook Marketplace?’: How to access Facebook Marketplace to buy and sell items in your area
-
How to post a YouTube video on Facebook in several different ways, using YouTube’s ‘Share’ feature
-
How to recover your deleted Facebook messages in 3 ways, and backup your current messages so you won’t lose them