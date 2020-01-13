How to change your phone number on Facebook, or remove it entirely

caption You can easily change your phone number in Facebook or remove it completely. source Reuters

You can easily change a phone number in Facebook if your number connected to the platform has become outdated, or if you want to remove it entirely.

Providing a phone number is optional, but you can change stored phone numbers in Facebook at any time.

Facebook uses phone numbers as an extra layer of security in verifying identity, as a way to reset a password, and to connect users to people they may know.

Facebook asks for a user’s phone number for a variety of reasons.

A phone number can be used to reset a forgotten password; to suggest people you may know so that you can connect with them on Facebook; and to keep the Facebook account safe with two-factor authentication and text alerts for potentially unauthorized logins.

You can easily change a phone number in Facebook through the platform’s “Settings” should you need to. Here’s how.

How to change phone number in Facebook

1. Log into Facebook on a PC or Mac, click on the arrow in the top-right corner of your home page, and select “Settings.”

2. Select “Mobile” on the left side.

caption Select “Mobile” on the left side menu. source Kelly Laffey/Business Insider

3. If your account isn’t connected to a phone number, you can select “+ Add a Phone” to enter a number. If you’ve already entered a phone number, click “+ Add another mobile phone number” to add a new one.

4. Enter your number, and select if you’d like Facebook to confirm the number with a text message or with a call. Click “Continue.”

caption You have the option to confirm your number by text or a phone call. source Kelly Laffey/Business Insider

5. Enter the confirmation code you receive from Facebook and click “Confirm.”

6. You can remove a phone number on Facebook by clicking the “Remove” button below the number that you want to delete.

