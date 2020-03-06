How to change your phone number in Gmail using your computer or mobile device

caption To change your phone number in Gmail, access your account settings in the app or on the Gmail website. source S3studio/Getty Images

You can easily change your phone number in Gmail by accessing your Personal Information tab in settings.

You may want to change your phone number if you’ve switched carriers, changed jobs, or moved to a new country.

Along with sending and receiving messages, you can make changes to your personal information in your Gmail settings – including your phone number.

You may want to change your phone number if you’ve recently switched mobile carriers, changed jobs, or moved to a new country.

To do so, access the settings menu on your desktop or mobile app and navigate to “Personal Information.”

Here’s how to do it.

How to change your phone number in Gmail using your computer

1. Open Gmail and log into your account on your Mac or PC.

2. Click on the gear icon in the top-right to access the Settings menu.

caption Click the settings icon. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

3. Click “Settings.”

4. Click the “Accounts and Import” tab at the top of the screen.

5. Click “Other Google Account settings.” This will bring you to your account settings.

caption Settings. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

6. Click “Personal info” on the left hand side.

7. Click on your phone number under “Contact info.”

caption Click on your phone number. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

8. Click on the arrow next to your phone number on the next page.

9. Click on the pencil icon to edit your current phone number.

caption Click to edit. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

10. Enter your password, or use Touch ID, to begin making changes.

caption Enter your password. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

11. Click “Update number.”

12. Enter your new number.

13. Click “Next.”

14. Click “Get code” to verify your phone number.

caption Get code to finalize the process. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

How to change your phone number in Gmail using your mobile device

1. Open the Gmail app on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device. Make sure you’re logged into Gmail.

2. Tap the three bars in the top-left corner.

3. Tap “Settings.”

caption Open your Settings. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

4. Tap “Manage your Google account.”

caption Manage your Google account. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

5. Tap the “Personal info” tab at the top.

6. Tap on your phone number under the “Contact info” section.

caption Select your phone number. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

7. Tap on the phone number you’d like to change again on the next page.

8. Tap on the pencil icon to make changes.

caption Tap the pencil icon. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

9. Enter your password and click “Next.”

10. Enter your new number and click “Next.”

11. Click “Get code” to verify your phone number and finish the process.

