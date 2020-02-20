How to change a playlist’s name on Spotify using the desktop or mobile app

caption It’s easy to change a playlist name on Spotify on desktop or mobile. source r.classen/Shutterstock

You can change a playlist’s name on Spotify at any time.

Both the desktop and mobile versions of the Spotify app allow you to change playlist names.

To change a playlist’s name, you’ll need to be the owner of the playlist.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Playlist titles can be a form of self-expression, but sometimes inspiration just doesn’t strike and you end up with something like, “Happy playlist” or even just a string of random letters.

If you use Spotify, you don’t have to keep those placeholder titles – you can easily edit the names of your playlists. However, you can only edit playlists that you own.

Here’s how to edit a Spotify playlist’s name, using either the desktop version for Mac and PC, or the mobile app for iPhone and Android devices.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to change a playlist name on Spotify using the desktop app

1. Open Spotify on your Mac or PC and log into your account, if necessary.

2. Open the playlist that you want to change the name of.

3. Click the three dots under the name of the playlist and select “Edit Details.” If you don’t see this option, you don’t have editing access for that playlist.

caption You can also click on the playlist’s title or cover art. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

4. Add your new playlist name, as well as a description if desired, and hit “Save.”

caption You can add both a name and description. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

How to change a playlist name on Spotify using the mobile app

1. Open the Spotify app on your iPhone or Android device.

2. Tap the “Your Library” tab in the bottom toolbar, and tap the playlist you want to edit the name of.

3. Tap the three dots in the top-right corner of the screen and select “Edit” or “Edit playlist.”

caption Select the “Edit” option. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

4. Tap the title at the top and change it however you like, and then select “Save.”

caption Edit the playlist’s name. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: