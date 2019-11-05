caption It’s easy to change your primary address on PayPal, which acts as your shipping address. source Shutterstock

You can change your primary address on PayPal if you move to a new destination or want an item you purchased to be sent somewhere else.

Your primary address on PayPal is your shipping address, so make sure it is updated if you purchase something online with PayPal.

You cannot change your primary address to one in another country; if you’re moving internationally, you will have to close your PayPal account and start a new one.

Your PayPal primary address will be your shipping address – it’s the location where items you’ve paid for with PayPal will be sent, unless you have made other special arrangements.

If you move to a new home, a new town, or an entirely new state, it’s pretty important that you change your PayPal primary address to reflect the new spot.

Changing your PayPal shipping address will take just a few minutes. Here’s how to do it.

How to change your primary address on PayPal

1. Log into your PayPal account and click on the “Settings” icon (the gear) at the top right corner of the screen.

caption Click on the Settings icon. source Steven John/Business Insider

2. Click “Manage all addresses” in the window near the top right corner of the Settings page.

caption You can have multiple physical addresses, email addresses, and phone numbers. source Steven John/Business Insider

3. Click to add a new address, then hit “Set as primary” (or change any existing address to your shipping location by hitting “Set as primary” beside it.)

caption Your primary address may differ from your billing address, which is attached to your payment information. source Steven John/Business Insider

Your will see a green check mark at the top of the screen with the note “You changed your primary address.”

Note that you cannot change your primary address to one in another country; when moving internationally, you will have to close your PayPal account and start a new one.

