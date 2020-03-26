How to change your profile’s color on Skype in 5 simple steps

caption You can change your profile color on Skype as well as the color of your home screen background. source Gil C/Shutterstock

You can easily change your profile color on Skype to customize the look of your account.

When you change a profile’s color on Skype, it will either change the color of your own display or the background of your messages sent to others.

Like most other social communication programs, Skype allows you to individualize your profile in many ways.

There are options for changing how your outgoing messages appear, how your incoming messages appear, and how the background of your whole Skype program appears.

You can also add a profile picture or change your profile color.

Here’s how to change your profile color on Skype.

How to change your profile color on Skype

1. Open the Skype app on your Mac or PC, and click on your profile picture.

2. Scroll down to and click on “Settings.”

caption Click on “Settings.” source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

3. Click on “Appearance.”

caption Click on “Appearances.” source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

4. Click on the Color option and choose a new color. You will see the background of your incoming messages change in the small box above it.

When you simply change the color, it will change how messages from other people appear in your Skype.

If you click on the arrows in the top right, it will change how your messages appear in everybody else’s Skype.

caption Click on the arrow at the top to change how other view your messages. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

If you want to change your own Skype home screen’s background from light to dark, click “Dark” under modes. That will give you a black background with white words.

caption You can change your Skype to dark mode as well. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

5. Once your settings are the way you like them, click the “x” in the upper right corner of the Settings pop-up to close Settings.

