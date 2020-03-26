How to change your profile’s color on Skype in 5 simple steps

- source
- Gil C/Shutterstock
- You can easily change your profile color on Skype to customize the look of your account.
- When you change a profile’s color on Skype, it will either change the color of your own display or the background of your messages sent to others.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Like most other social communication programs, Skype allows you to individualize your profile in many ways.
There are options for changing how your outgoing messages appear, how your incoming messages appear, and how the background of your whole Skype program appears.
You can also add a profile picture or change your profile color.
Here’s how to change your profile color on Skype.
Check out the products mentioned in this article:
MacBook Pro (From $1,299.99 at Best Buy)
Lenovo IdeaPad 130 (From $299.99 at Best Buy)
How to change your profile color on Skype
1. Open the Skype app on your Mac or PC, and click on your profile picture.
2. Scroll down to and click on “Settings.”
- source
- Ryan Ariano/Business Insider
3. Click on “Appearance.”
- source
- Ryan Ariano/Business Insider
4. Click on the Color option and choose a new color. You will see the background of your incoming messages change in the small box above it.
- When you simply change the color, it will change how messages from other people appear in your Skype.
- If you click on the arrows in the top right, it will change how your messages appear in everybody else’s Skype.
- source
- Ryan Ariano/Business Insider
- If you want to change your own Skype home screen’s background from light to dark, click “Dark” under modes. That will give you a black background with white words.
- source
- Ryan Ariano/Business Insider
5. Once your settings are the way you like them, click the “x” in the upper right corner of the Settings pop-up to close Settings.
Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:
-
How to delete a Skype conversation on a computer or mobile device
-
How to delete Skype messages on the desktop or mobile app
-
How to change your Skype profile picture on a computer or mobile device
-
‘Is Skype free?’: It depends on who you’re calling – here’s a breakdown of Skype’s different services and costs
-
How to know if someone has blocked you on Skype