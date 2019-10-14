How to change the profile picture on your Mac computer for a customized display

caption You can change your profile picture on your Mac using System Preferences. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

To change your profile picture on a Mac, you’ll have to go through your computer’s System Preferences. It should only take a minute or so to do.

Here’s what else you’ll need to do to change your Mac‘s profile picture and customize a user account’s display.

Customizing your Mac, by doing things like changing your desktop background or profile picture, can be a fun way to make it feel more familiar and comfortable.

And if you’re interested in changing your Mac‘s profile photo – that’s the icon you see every time you log into your computer – you’ll only need to set aside a minute or so to get it done.

Here’s every step you’ll need to take to accomplish the task.

How to change your profile picture on a Mac

Even if you aren’t particularly familiar with your Mac, this should be fairly easy:

1. Click the Apple icon in the top-left corner of the screen and select “System Preferences.”

caption Select “System Preferences” from the menu. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

2. Click “Users and Groups.”

caption Click “Users and Groups” in the fourth row of System Preferences. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. Click on the lock icon, located in the bottom-left corner of the window.

caption Clicking the lock will allow you to make changes to your Mac profile picture. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

4. Enter your Mac’s password in the pop-up window and click “Unlock” – if you have multiple profiles, you’d have to do this through each profile in order to change individual profile pictures.

caption Make sure to click “Unlock” after entering your password. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

5. Hover your mouse over the profile picture, and click it when you see the word “Edit.”

caption While hovering over your profile photo, click the “edit” button. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

6. Select your new profile photo from the options available through the left sidebar sections.

caption You can select your profile photo from the folders in the left sidebar. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

7. Click “Save.”

8. If you want to change the scale of the photo, you can go back into the editor and use the sliding scale below the photo to adjust how zoomed in or out it appears.

