How to change your recovery email in Gmail using your computer

caption You can change your Gmail recovery email in a few simple steps. source Shutterstock

You should change your recovery email in Gmail if you recently made a new email, your old one got deleted, or you simply want to keep your account secure.

Your recovery email in Gmail is used to contact you in case your Gmail account is breached or you forget your password.

To view or change your recovery email in Gmail, first navigate to the Google account management page.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

When you first sign up for a Gmail account, you are required to provide a recovery email address.

A recovery email ensures Google is able to contact you regarding the security of your account, in case any sort of strange actions are taken that are atypical from your habits, or if you simply forget your password.

To view your recovery email, if you’ve forgotten it, or change it to a more updated secondary email, first access the Google Account management page.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to change your recovery email in Gmail

1. Launch https://gmail.com/ in your preferred browser on your Mac or PC.

2. Once logged in, click your account photo on the right to access a dropdown menu.

caption First access the dropdown menu on the right. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

3. Select “Manage your Google Account.”

caption Select “Manage your Google Account” from the dropdown menu. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

4. On the Google Account page, on the left, select “Personal Info” from the menu.

caption Select “Personal Info” from the left. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

5. Scroll down to “Contact info” and select “Email” by clicking on the arrow to the right.

caption Select “Email.” source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

6. On the Email page, select “Recovery email” under “Google Account email.”

caption Under “Email,” select the recovery email. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

7. A new page will prompt you to enter your Gmail password to ensure security.

caption Enter your Gmail password. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

8. Under “Recovery email,” select the arrow to the right to edit your current recovery email.

9. In the pop-up window, enter the new recovery email you wish to use for your Gmail account, then select “Done.”

caption After you’ve entered the new recovery email, select “Done.” source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: