How to change your Reddit username by creating a new account

caption You can’t change your existing Reddit username; the only way to do it is to create a new account. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

The only way to change your Reddit username is by creating a new account with a new username.

If you create a new account, however, you’ll have to start fresh with new posts and activity.

Here’s how to reinvent yourself on Reddit by changing your username when you start a fresh account.

As times change, you may end up feeling buyer’s remorse toward your choice of Reddit username.

And while your Instagram and Twitter handles can be changed on any old whim, you remain committed to your Reddit username as long as you keep the account.

Fortunately, starting a new Reddit account is a simple process.

How to change your Reddit username

1. Navigate to Reddit in your preferred web browser on your Mac or PC.

2. Sign out of your existing account if you’re still signed in by clicking the arrow by the icon in the top-right corner. Click “Log Out” at the bottom of the dropdown menu.

caption If your profile picture is still the default, you’ll see the trademark Reddit robot in the top-right corner of the homepage when signed in. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

3. Click “Sign up” in the top-right corner.

4. Enter your email address and click “Next.”

caption You can use an email address already associated with an active Reddit account, if you’d like. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

5. Select your new username, choose a password, and click “Sign up” to finalize.

caption If you’re feeling uninspired when it comes to your new Reddit username, fret not — the platform will offer its own suggestions. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

Reddit won’t require you to verify your new account’s email address, but it is recommended.

