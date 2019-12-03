How to change the refresh rate on a Windows 10 computer, to improve your viewing or gaming experience

caption It’s easy to change the refresh rate on your Windows 10 computer to make for a sharper, smoother picture. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

You can change the refresh rate on Windows 10 to adjust the clarity of your computer screen’s picture.

When you raise the refresh rate on a Windows 10 computer, it will increase the frames per second on your screen, making for a smoother viewing or gaming experience.

Here’s how to change your refresh rate on Windows 10.

The refresh rate on your computer is something you might not even notice or think about on a day-to-day basis, but it does make a big difference in what you see on the screen.

The refresh rate indicates how often your computer screen refreshes, or shows a new picture. This directly affects how many frames per second you see, and how clear and crisp your picture is, especially when watching videos or playing video games.

Computer screens with a higher refresh rate produce a clearer, sharper picture – so if you’re noticing the image quality on your screen is less than desirable, you may want to raise your refresh rate.

How to change the refresh rate on Windows 10

1. Select the Windows icon in the bottom left corner of your screen.

2. Open your computer’s Settings by clicking on the gear icon.

3. On the Settings menu, click System. It should be the first option, with an icon of a laptop above it.

caption Click System. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

4. Under the System menu, click “Display,” if it is not already selected.

5. At the bottom of the menu, click the link that reads “Display adapter properties.”

caption Click “Display adapter properties.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

6. In the pop-up menu, select the “Monitor” tab, in the middle.

7. On the Monitor Settings section of the menu, click the drop-down list under “Screen refresh rate” and select the desired rate. Remember, the higher the rate, the better the picture.

caption Select your desired refresh rate. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

8. Click “Apply.”

9. Click “Okay.”

Certain PC monitors may not be able to support higher refresh rates, so make sure your PC is equipped for the refresh rate you prefer.

