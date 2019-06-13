How to change a Samsung Galaxy S10’s display mode, adjusting its brightness, colors, font size, and more

caption Change the display mode on a Samsung Galaxy S10 in several ways. source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

The Samsung Galaxy S10 includes several ways to change its display, and they are all conveniently located on the Settings app’s Display page.

Samsung includes a night mode for more comfortable viewing at night, a “vivid” color mode if you want more saturated colors, the ability to tweak the font, and more. You can even choose among three screen resolutions for sharper (but more power-intensive) graphics.

How to change a Samsung Galaxy S10’s display mode

1. Start the Settings app and tap “Display.”

caption The Settings app’s Display page is where you’ll find all of the controls for adjusting the phone’s screen and display. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

2. There are a lot of display options you can customize on the Display page. Here is an overview of the most important settings you can control:

Brightness . You can manually adjust the brightness slider to make the screen easier to read in different lighting conditions.

. You can manually adjust the brightness slider to make the screen easier to read in different lighting conditions. Adaptive brightness . This feature is on by default. If you leave it on, it remembers the brightness setting you’ve used in different lighting conditions and automatically adjusts the display when it encounters similar conditions.

. This feature is on by default. If you leave it on, it remembers the brightness setting you’ve used in different lighting conditions and automatically adjusts the display when it encounters similar conditions. Blue light filter. If you turn this on, it reduces the amount of blue light emitted by the phone to reduce eye strain. This is especially useful at night. Tap “Blue light filter” to turn it on or to schedule it to only turn on at night.

caption You can turn on the blue light filter immediately, or schedule it for a particular time of day. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

Screen mode. By default, the screen is set to display “natural” colors. If you prefer, you can tap “Vivid” to increase the saturation of colors on screen. It’s somewhat less realistic, but adds more visual punch to the display.

caption You might find the “vivid” mode to be more aesthetic than the less saturated natural mode. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

Font size and style . Tap “Font size and style” to change the size and font type of text on the screen. For added readability, you can make all text bold by turning on “Bold font.”

. Tap “Font size and style” to change the size and font type of text on the screen. For added readability, you can make all text bold by turning on “Bold font.” Screen zoom. For added readability, tap “Screen zoom” and adjust the size of elements on screen. This is different than font size, since it increases the size of all screen elements, not just text.

How to quickly change the brightness control on a Galaxy S10

You don’t need to open the Settings app to change the brightness. To quickly get to the brightness controls, pull down the control panel from the top of the screen. Then pull it down a second time, and you will see the brightness slider at the bottom of the screen.

caption You can quickly get to the screen brightness slider by swiping down from the top of the screen. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

