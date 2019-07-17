How to change your screensaver on a Mac computer, where you can customize patterns or add a password for it

By
Meira Gebel, Business Insider US
-
You can change your Mac computer's screensaver to many different images and themes.

You can change your Mac computer's screensaver to many different images and themes.
Will Fischer/Business Insider

A screensaver is typically activated automatically during a period of inactivity – like when you’ve stepped away from your computer for an extended period of time.

It’s easy to change your screensaver on a Mac computer, and you can even customize patterns and choose the images you want to feature.

You’ll also be able to set a password with your screensaver to protect your computer.

Here’s everything you need to know to change your screensaver on a Mac.

How to change your screensaver on a Mac computer

1. First go to System Preferences > Desktop & Screensaver.

Find

Find "Desktop & Screensaver" in System Preferences.
Meira Gebel/Business Insider

2. Select the “Screensaver” tab at the top.

Variations of screensaver patterns are displayed on the left.

Variations of screensaver patterns are displayed on the left.
Meira Gebel/Business Insider

3. A list of screensaver types are located on the left. Choose one, and you will see it appear on the right side of your screen.

4. Toggle through the Source option to choose the images you would like to feature on your screensaver. By navigating to “Choose Folder…”, you can even select your own photos. To preview your screensaver, hover your mouse over the preview on the right side and click “Preview.”

Select "Choose Folder…" to feature your own photos.
Will Fischer/Business Insider

How to set a time for your screensaver display on a Mac

1. Go to System Preferences > Desktop & Screensaver > Screensaver.

2. At the bottom, find “Start After.”

Select when your screensaver will begin.

Select when your screensaver will begin.
Meira Gebel/Business Insider

3. Next, pick an amount of time your screen should be inactive before your screensaver starts. For example: 10 minutes.

How to password protect your Mac when a screensaver is displayed

If your Mac has been inactive for long enough for your screensaver to display, you can also set a password requirement to be able to get back in.

1. Go to System Preferences > Security & Privacy > General.

2. Make sure the “Require Password” box is checked.

Select when a password is required.

Select when a password is required.
Meira Gebel/Business Insider

3. Select a time for when a password is required after a screensaver has been activated.

You can have a screensaver password activate immediately or after a select amount of time.

You can have a screensaver password activate immediately or after a select amount of time.
Meira Gebel/Business Insider