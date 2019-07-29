caption While you can’t change your Snapchat username, you can change your Snapchat display name at any time. source Shutterstock

You can’t change your Snapchat username without deleting your account and creating a new one with your desired username.

You can, however, change your Snapchat display name at any time in the mobile app on your iPhone or Android.

If you’re looking to change your Snapchat username on an existing account, brace yourself: You can’t change your Snapchat username without deleting your account.

That said, you can still change your display name, which is the name that shows up just below your profile photo, or bitmoji, next to your Snapchat score.

Here’s what you’ll need to know to change your Snapchat display name via the mobile app on your iPhone or Android.

How to change your Snapchat display name

Changing your display name is super easy and doing so will only take a minute.

1. Open your Snapchat app and tap your profile photo or bitmoji to open your profile.

2. Tap the gear icon to open your settings.

caption Open settings by clicking the gear icon in the top right corner. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. Under “My Account,” select “Name.”

caption Select Name to change display name. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

4. Enter your desired Snapchat display name.

caption Change your display name to anything you like. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

You can change your display name to whatever you want. But keep in mind that people who have you saved in their phone’s contacts may still see the name they saved you under, rather than this new display name.

If changing your Snapchat display name isn’t sufficient, you’ll have to deactivate your current account and create a new one with your desired username. That can only be accomplished via the web browser version of Snapchat, so make sure you know your password or reset it to something more memorable.

Before going ahead with that decision, however, you should also be aware that deleting your account will mean that your current username will be unavailable to you in the future. So you’ll have to weigh your options to pick the one that works best for you.

