How to change the email on your Spotify account, and stay up to date on the latest new music news

You can change your Spotify email by editing your profile, which you’ll need to do through an internet browser.

However, if you created your Spotify account by using your Facebook account, your email can’t be changed.

Spotify routinely sends new music notifications and product offers through email, so it’s a good idea to keep your email address updated.

You can edit your Spotify profile online to change your password and other settings – along with changing your email.

To do so, you’ll just have to log in to your account and navigate to the “Account overview” or “Edit profile” sections. You can’t make this change in the desktop or mobile apps.

You may want to change your Spotify email if it’s attached to an old university or work email that’s been deactivated. It’s also worth noting that you’ll be unable to enter a new address if you created your Spotify account with Facebook – your email will always be linked to your Facebook account.

Here’s how to change your Spotify email.

How to change your Spotify email address

1. Navigate to the Spotify website in a web browser on your Mac or PC and log in, and then open your account details. You can get here by clicking the word “Profile” in the top-right, and then clicking “Account” in the drop-down menu.

caption Open your account page. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

2. This will bring you to your “Account overview” page. Click the “Edit profile” option underneath your account details, or click the “Edit profile” tab in the left sidebar. The tab will be labeled with a pencil icon.

caption Click one of the “Edit profile” options. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

3. Enter your new preferred email in the first box, labeled “Email.”

4. Click the green “Save Profile” button in the bottom-right corner to save your changes.

caption You’ll have to enter your new email twice before you can save. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

