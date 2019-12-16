How to change the language on your Steam gaming app using your computer or mobile device

By
Taylor Lyles, Business Insider US
-
You can change the language on Steam to display features in that language.

caption
You can change the language on Steam to display features in that language.
source
Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Steam is a popular digital distribution platform that reinvented how PC gaming is experienced.

With one of the largest digital libraries for PC gaming as well as a reasonable pool of digital media, Steam offers a lot of room for gamers to enjoy their gaming experience the way they choose to.

Steam also gives users the freedom to change the language the application will display, even after installing the app.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

Steam Gift Card (From $20 at Best Buy)

Lenovo IdeaPad 130 (From $299.99 at Best Buy)

How to change the language on Steam using your computer

1. Launch the Steam application and log into your Steam account.

2. Once the Steam application has launched, click on “Steam” and a drop-down menu will appear.

The

caption
The “Steam” tab is located on the far left on the upper-left side of the Steam page application.
source
Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

3. Then head to “Settings,” or if you own a Mac, click “Preferences.”

4. Next, head over and click “Interface.”

The

caption
The “Interface” tab also allows you to customize your Steam taskbar.
source
Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

5. Once the drop-down menu has appeared, select the language you wish to use.

If you own any games that were developed by Valve, you will also be able to use the language for those individual games.

caption
If you own any games that were developed by Valve, you will also be able to use the language for those individual games.
source
Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

6. Once you confirm the language click “OK,” which is found on the bottom-right hand side of the page. Steam will require you to restart the application in order for the new language to be applied to the Steam client.

7. Once you restart the Steam application, you will be able to use the new language on Steam.

How to change the language on Steam using your mobile device

1. Launch the Steam app on your Android or iPhone, or download the app. Then, login to your Steam account.

2. Click on the menu button and a sidebar will appear, click on “Account Details.”

caption
“Account details” is located below “Support” on the sidebar menu.
source
Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

3. Once you are in the “Account Details,” click on “Language Preferences” and choose which language you want to use.

You can choose a

caption
You can choose a “Primary” and “Secondary” language on the Steam mobile app.
source
Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

Once you finish all those steps, you officially can use the new language on Steam. However, if you have games installed, you may need to download separate files for a language (if available) before you can play in that specific language.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: