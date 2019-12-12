How to change the text color in Google Slides on your computer or mobile device

It's easy to change the text color in Google Slides using a web browser or the mobile app.

Changing the text color on a slideshow may sound like a super simple task, but if you use Google Slides, it might take you a little longer to find.

To help you get it done, here’s what you need to know to change the text color using either the desktop or mobile versions of Google Slides.

How to change the text color in Google Slides on desktop

1. Go to slides.new or open your existing slideshow.

2. Add your text if necessary, and then highlight the text you want to change the color of.

3. Select “Format” in the top toolbar.

Highlight your text and click Format.

4. Hover over “Text” and then “Color.”

Select your color from the drop-down menu.

5. Select the color you want to use from the available options.

You can also select a custom color by clicking on “Custom” under those preset color options.

You’d then either click into the color gradient preview, and use the slide to change the color hue, or enter a hex code into the section above that preview.

You can also further customize your colors.

This can be especially helpful if you’re trying to maintain a specific look and feel within your slideshow or stay on-brand.

How to change the text color in Google Slides on mobile

1. Open the Google Slides app on your iPhone or Android phone.

2. Select the correct presentation, or create a new one and add your desired text to a slide.

3. Select the textbox containing the text you want to change the color of.

4. Tap the “A” with horizontal lines next to it, located in the top-right corner of the screen.

Click on the

5. Select “Text color.”

Click on Text color to edit.

6. Pick one of the preset colors, a theme, or a custom color.

Select a color from the bottom, or choose a custom one.

