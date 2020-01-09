How to change the background on your Xbox One to customize the console

caption You can change the background on your Xbox One using four different options. source Shutterstock

You can change the background on your Xbox One and customize the color and theme to make your console feel more personal.

You can also customize your background by using your own pictures or in-game screenshots.

Here’s how to change the background on your Xbox One in four different ways.

When it comes to electronics, consumers look for ways to truly deck out their product and make the product feel like theirs.

In the case of gaming consoles, such as the Xbox One, this can be done by customizing both the exterior and interior of the console, such as by changing the background to a picture or in-game screenshot.

How to change the background on your Xbox One

1. Power on your Xbox One and press the Xbox button on your controller to open a menu.

2. In the menu, scroll to the right and select “Settings,” then go to “General” and select “Personalization.”

3. Select “My color & background.”

Now, there are a few differences in terms of the next steps. When customizing your background you can choose a solid color, a picture from a game achievement, a custom image, or a screenshot taken directly from your console.

Here are the steps to doing all four:

How to change the background on your Xbox One to a solid color

1. Select the background color that you’d like from the available options.

caption Select a solid color and click “Ok.” source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

2. Then, simply click “OK.”

How to change the background on your Xbox One to achievement art

1. In the “My color & background” settings page, click “Achievement art.”

2. Scroll through the list of games in your library that have achievements.

3. Once you select a game, scroll through the game’s achievements and click on the achievement that features the artwork you want and then click “Set as background.”

caption Scroll through your achievements and pick the screenshot that you like and then click “Set as background.” source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

How to change the background on your Xbox One to a custom image

1. If you have not already done so, download the Media Player app on your console, then launch the application.

2. Grab a USB device that has the JPG or PNG file on it that you are interested in using and plug the device into your Xbox One.

3. Select “Custom Image” from with the Media Player app, and select your USB device. Scroll down to and select the image that you wish to set as your background.

4. Once the image is displayed, press the Menu button on your controller and click “Set as background.”

caption Press the “Menu” button to select the photo that you wish to set as your background. source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

How to change the background on your Xbox One to a screenshot

1. In the “My color & background” settings page, click on “Screenshot” and choose the screenshot you want to use.

2. Select “More actions,” and then click “Set as background” to confirm your new background image.

