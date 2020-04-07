How to manually change the time on your Android device in 4 simple steps

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

You can easily change the time on an Android by navigating the Settings of your device.

When you turn off the automatic date and time feature, you are then able to manually set the time and the time zone you wish to use.

The “DATE AND TIME” section of your Android’s settings is also where you can choose to use the 12-hour or 24-hour format to tell time.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

There are times you might want to be able to change the time on an Android.

For example, when you travel to a new place with a different time zone than your original location. You might want to temporarily keep your phone synchronized with a different time zone so you can stay in concert with your colleagues or with friends or family.

It’s easy to change the time on an Android, and here’s how to do it.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to change the time on your Android device

1. Open the Settings app and swipe down and tap “General management.”

2. Tap the words “Date and time.”

caption Some Android devices have their own “Date and Time” tab under the Settings menu; others require tapping the “General management tab.” source Steven John/Business Insider

3. Toggle off the “Automatic date and time” switch.

4. Tap “Set time” and select the time of day you want displayed if you want to make your phone a bit fast, or tap “Select time zone” to manually change time zones.

caption This is also the section that allows you to change the month, date, and year, but there’s probably no good reason to do so. source Steven John/Business Insider

Now you can close the Settings app and enjoy your new time. Just keep in mind that it’s much more accurate to use the automatic function that syncs up with a network.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: