How to change the time on a Fitbit using the Fitbit mobile app or website

caption You can change the time on your Fitbit through Fitbit’s app or website. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

To change the time on a Fitbit, you’ll need to adjust the time zone setting in the Fitbit mobile app or on the website.

Your Fitbit should automatically know and display the correct time, especially if it’s synced with your phone or computer.

In the mobile app’s Advanced Settings, make sure the time zone is set automatically. If it is, but it’s still wrong, turn off this feature and set the time zone manually.

You can also set the time zone in the Personal Info settings on Fitbit’s website.

Most of the time, your Fitbit should set the correct time automatically, meaning you don’t need to do anything for it to properly track your activities – even in unusual situations like when clocks change for daylight saving time.

Occasionally, though, you might encounter a problem, such as if you change time zones and the Fitbit doesn’t automatically update.

In a situation like that, it’s easy to change the time on your device from either the mobile app or website, and your Fitbit will display the correct time after the next sync.

How to change time on a Fitbit using the Fitbit mobile app

1. Start the Fitbit app and tap “Today” at the bottom of the screen.

caption You can adjust the time from the mobile app. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

2. Tap your avatar in the top-left of the screen.

3. Scroll down and tap “Advanced Settings.” Depending upon how the time zone control is set, do one of the following:

If “Set Automatically” is turned off, and the time zone is set incorrectly, turn it on by swiping the button to the right.

If “Set Automatically” is on and the time is still wrong, turn it off by swiping the button to the left, and then choose the correct time zone in the line below.

caption On the Advanced page, if the automatic time zone isn’t working properly, choose the time zone manually. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

On Android, this screen says “Automatic time zone” rather than “Set automatically,” but the process is otherwise exactly the same.

How to change time on a Fitbit using a web browser

1. Navigate to fitbit.com in a browser and make sure you are logged in to your Fitbit dashboard.

2. Click the gear icon in the top-right and click “Settings” in the dropdown menu.

caption Find the time zone controls in the Settings page on the website. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

3. If you’re not on the Personal Info page, click “Personal Info” on the left side of the screen.

4. Scroll down to the Advanced Settings section and choose the correct time zone.

caption Scroll down to find time zone controls in the Advanced Settings section of the page. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

5. Click “Submit” to save the changes.

