How to manually change the time and date on your iPad, or set it to update automatically based on your location

caption You can go into your iPad’s settings to manually change the time and date. source Kārlis Dambrāns/Flickr

You can change the time on an iPad manually with a few taps if it’s wrong, or make sure it’s set to change automatically.

Apple devices like the iPhone and iPad usually update the time and date automatically when connected to the internet.

Sometimes your iPad might not find the right time or time zone, or you might want to set your iPad to a different location.

While your iPad should automatically set itself to the correct local date and time, sometimes your iPad needs help either adjusting to daylight savings or getting the time zone right, among other possible issues.

When your iPad can’t connect to a network (for example, when turning your iPad back on after a flight in a foreign country, without Wi-Fi) it has no way to detect when and where you are.

You can set it manually, however, to get the correct time, date, and time zone for where you are. Or you can change it so that it reflects a different time and place from where you currently are – for example, if you have a call to London and you want to make sure you’re synced with them.

How to change the time and date on an iPad

1. Open Settings.

2. Tap “General.”

3. Tap on “Date & Time”, about 4 groupings down, just below “Accessibility.”

4. Tap on “Set Automatically” to turn it off (it’ll show white instead of green).

5. Tap on “Time Zone” and enter the correct one if the iPad is wrong – or if you want to set it to a different zone.

6. Tap on the line with the date and time (e.g. “July 17, 2019 12:02AM”)

7. Scroll down through the date on the left and the time on the right to set it manually.

caption Once you turn off the “Set Automatically” switch, you can manually change the time and date, as well as the time zone. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

8. Tap on the left-facing arrow at the top to go back to General.

9. Your clock is now officially set to the date and time you chose.

You can always reactivate your iPad’s ability to detect the correct time and location by tapping on the “Set Automatically” tab above so that it turns green. Make sure you’re connected to a network or it won’t be able to tell where and when you are.

