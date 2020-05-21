How to change your Twitter email address on a computer or mobile device

You can change your Twitter email on a computer through Twitter’s website or on the mobile app.

The process looks similar, though the screens to find your settings vary a bit depending on the device you’re using.

You may wish to change your email if you no longer have access to that account, or would otherwise just prefer to use a different one.

Whether you’ve switched jobs and no longer have access to your company email or you’ve decided to finally retire your old Hotmail address, you can easily change the email associated with your Twitter account.

You can make this change online or on the mobile app. The desktop browser version looks a bit different from the condensed app screen, but the process to find your settings is fairly similar.

In your Twitter settings, tap or click your account details to find the email section. After choosing to update the address, you’ll be prompted to reenter your password and then verify the change. Twitter will send a code to the new account you entered. Copy the code into the space provided to complete the verification process.

When you return to your settings page, your account details should reflect your new email.

Here’s how to change it.

How to change your Twitter email on a computer

1. Open Twitter on your preferred browser.

2. Click the three dots on the left hand side of the screen to open a pop-up menu.

3. Click “Settings and privacy” next to the gear icon.

4. Click “Account.” This is the first tab listed under your Twitter handle.

5. Click “Email” under the login and security section that opens on the right.

caption Your account info in your Twitter settings.

6. This will display a new window with your current email address. Click the blue “Update email address” underneath to begin the process.

caption Update your email.

7. This will immediately open a window prompting you to verify your password. Reenter your password.

8. Click the blue “Next” button to continue.

caption Verify your password.

9. Enter the new email address you’d like to use. Twitter will remind you what your current email is in the description above and use the enter key or the “Next” button to move on.

caption Enter your new email.

10. This will immediately trigger a verification code sent to the new account. Open your email, read the message, and enter the code in the space provided.

11. Click the blue “Verify” button to complete the process and close the window. Your settings should immediately reflect the change.

caption Verify your new email.

How to change your email on the Twitter app

1. Open the Twitter mobile app.

2. Tap your profile icon in the upper left hand corner if you’re on your phone or tap the three dots if you’re on your tablet.

3. Regardless of which device you’re on, select “Settings and privacy” from the menu that appears.

caption Open your settings on the Twitter app.

4. Tap “Account.” This will be the first option listed.

caption Open your account details.

5. Tap “Email.”

caption Tap on your current email address.

6. Reenter your password and tap “Next” to continue.

caption Reenter your password on the app.

7. Enter the email you’d like to replace the previous one. Tap “Next” once you’re done typing.

caption Change your email.

8. Enter the code that was sent to the account you entered followed by tapping the blue “Verify” button.

