How to change your Twitter display name on desktop or mobile, and give yourself a new name that’s up to 50 characters long

You can change your Twitter display name at any time from the “Edit profile” page on the Twitter mobile app or in a desktop web browser.

The display name, which allows people to identify you, doesn’t need to be unique and can be up to 50 characters long.

There are two ways people can identify you on Twitter – using your handle (or user name), which starts with the iconic “@” symbol, and your display name.

Your display name appears at the top of your profile and is generally your real name or the “plain English” name you want people to associate with your Twitter account.

You can change your display name at any time, and your followers will automatically see the new name.

If you want to change your Twitter handle (the one that starts with “@”), see our article, “How to change your Twitter username on a computer or mobile device.”

How to change your Twitter name in a web browser

1. Navigate to Twitter in a web browser.

2. Click your profile picture on the left side of the screen.

3. On your profile page, click “Edit profile.”

caption Your Twitter profile page has an Edit profile button where you can change your display name. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

4. In the Edit profile window, type a new name in the Name field. This can be up to 50 characters long, and there’s no requirement for it to be unique.

caption Enter any name you like that’s up to 50 characters long. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

5. When you’re done, click “Save.”

How to change your Twitter name on your phone

1. Open the Twitter app on your Android or iOS phone.

2. If the app doesn’t open directly to your profile page, click your small profile picture at the top of the screen.

caption If the app doesn’t open directly to your profile page, tap your small profile picture. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

3. In the sidebar that appears, tap the profile picture again.

caption In the sidebar, tap the profile picture to go directly to your profile page. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

4. On your profile page, tap “Edit profile.”

caption You can tap “Edit profile” on your profile page to change your display name and other things. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

5. In the Edit profile window, tap your name and change it to whatever you like. The new name can be up to 50 characters long, and there’s no requirement for it to be unique.

6. When you’re done, tap “Save.”

