How to change the vibration settings on your iPhone, and make your phone vibrate differently for different notification types

You can change the vibration settings on your iPhone through the “Sounds & Haptics” menu.

You’ll need to go through this menu to turn your iPhone’s vibration on and off.

You can also create custom vibration patterns, which will make your iPhone vibrate in a certain way when you receive a notification.

While it can be handy to hear your iPhone ring when you receive a new text or email, at other times, having your phone make loud sounds can be annoying.

In those instances, vibrations are handy, since they still alert you to any notifications without disturbing those around you.

Vibrations provide haptic feedback, which allows you to feel rather than hear your notifications. This feature can be useful when your phone’s volume is turned on as well, as you might feel it vibrating in your pocket even if the speaker is muffled.

You can even change how long your iPhone vibrates for, and set a different vibration pattern for every default app (Mail, Messages, etc.).

Here’s how to change your iPhone’s current vibration settings, as well as set up a new vibration pattern.

How to change the vibration settings on your iPhone

1. Open the Settings app.

2. Tap “Sounds & Haptics.”

3. To enable vibration on your iPhone, make sure that either or both “Vibrate on Ring” and “Vibrate on Silent” are enabled. You’ll know that vibration is enabled, as the bars will be colored green.

caption Before you can edit your vibration settings, you’ll need to make sure that vibration is actually on. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

4. Set the vibration tone for each individual iPhone notification (i.e. ringtone, textone, or new voicemail) by tapping on the relevant option underneath the “Sounds and Vibration Patterns” heading.

5. Tap “Vibration” to change the vibration alert for that particular notification.

caption You’ll be able to change the vibration settings for a specific type of notification by tapping “Vibration” at the top of its menu. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

6. You can choose one of the pre-set Vibration patterns by tapping on it. Note that when you tap on your choice, the vibration mode will begin on your phone, allowing you to feel what it will be like.

Note that there’s no need to save your changes. Simply exit the Settings app and your new choice will take effect.

To create a new custom vibration pattern:

1. Follow steps one through five above, but instead of tapping on a pre-set vibration mode, tap “Create New Vibration.”

caption The “Create New Vibration” button is below all the pre-set vibration patterns. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

2. On the “New Vibration” screen, make your custom vibration pattern. Tap the screen when you want it to vibrate, and lift your finger off the screen for silence.

3. Once recorded, press “Stop” in the lower right-hand corner of your screen.

4. Click “Play” in the lower left-hand corner of your screen to preview the vibration pattern you just made. If you’re happy with it, press “Save.” Otherwise, you can re-record it by pressing “Record” and trying again.

caption Press “Play” to review that your vibration pattern is correct before saving or re-recording it. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

