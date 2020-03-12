How to change the Wi-Fi network on your Alexa-enabled smart speaker

The easiest way to change the Wi-Fi on your Alexa smart speaker is using the Alexa app.

Amazon’s Alexa-enabled devices, such as the Echo and the Echo Dot, do not have an ethernet port so they rely on Wi-Fi to function.

You will need physical access to your Amazon device and the password for the Wi-Fi network you’re trying to connect to.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Amazon’s Alexa-enabled smart speakers, such as the Echo and Echo Dot, have made it easy to listen to everything from your favorite music to your favorite radio stations and podcasts.

However, they need Wi-Fi in order to work, so knowing how to set up and change the Wi-Fi network on your Alexa device is very important.

Here’s how to do it.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to change the Wi-Fi on your Alexa device

1. Open your Alexa app on your iPhone or Android. If you don’t already have the Alexa app, you have to download it and connect it to your Alexa account.

2. Tap on “Devices” in the bottom-right corner.

caption Tap “Devices” at the bottom. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

3. Tap on your device. In this example, it’s an Echo, so I’ll tap the Echo and Alexa icon.

caption Select your device. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

4. Tap on the Wi-Fi network and then tap on “Change.”

caption Tap “Change.” source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

5. A screen will ask if your Echo is plugged in and displaying an orange light.

caption Tap “YES” if the orange light is on. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

6. If it isn’t displaying an orange light, push and hold the Action button on your device until the orange light turns on. The button is the one with a dot on it.

caption The Action button. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

7. Once your device is in pairing mode, as signified by the orange light, your app should now show a list of Wi-Fi networks. Tap the one that you want to use. You will have to authenticate it by typing in the network’s password.

caption Tap your Wi-Fi network. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: